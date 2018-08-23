Follow Us:
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

‘Tiger so raha thaa’: Salman Khan trolled for late condolence tweet for Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Salman Khan's later condolence tweet makes him a butt of Twitter jokes. While many were quite amused with the late tweet, others also pointed out a 'typo' in the post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 5:26:26 pm
salman khan, salman khan tweet, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Salman khan Atal Bihari Vajpayee tweet, salman khan viral tweet, (Source: File Photo)
Salman Khan’s condolence tweet for late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, that was posted 5 days after the former PM passed away on August 16, has unleashed a series of trolls on social media. “Truly a sad feeing to have lost a great leader, noble politician, orator and an exceptional human being like Atal ji,” Khan tweeted. However, people were not pleased. In a fast-paced world, where even the smallest information travels at the speed of light, a late tweet by a popular celebrity for a former PM was bound to be noticed.

While many were quite amused with the late tweet, others also pointed out a ‘typo’ in the post and wondered whether the actor was alright. However, his tweet was all the fodder people needed to come up with hilarious jokes.

The tweet, which received over 45 thousand likes, was filled with many comments trolling the actor. While one user wrote, “Sir “Tubelight” movie ki promotion ab kyu kar rahe,” other wondered whether Khan was using the ‘Internet Explorer’. Here are some of the funniest comments in the tweets:

