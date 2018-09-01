Seeing double? This Tiger Shroff’s lookalike from Assam has left people bemused

Meet Assam’s Tiger Shroff — David Saharia who goes by the name David Messi online. (Source: Tiger Shroff, David Messi/ Instagram) Meet Assam’s Tiger Shroff — David Saharia who goes by the name David Messi online. (Source: Tiger Shroff, David Messi/ Instagram)

Forget days when fans made an extra effort to look like celebrities — be it by recreating their sartorial choice or delivering iconic dialogues. In today’s time, Netizens have discovered doppelgangers of stars who aren’t even trying to imitate them. Joining this long list of Bollywood stars is a lookalike of Tiger Shroff. Yes, people on Instagram and Facebook got confused when they came across photos of David Saharia from Assam. The uncanny resemblance of him to Shroff has been blowing people’s mind away.

Don’t believe us, take a look here:

Saharia, a fitness enthusiast like Shroff, has similar toned abs and jaw-line that left people baffled online. One look at the comments section of his photos, scores of people have compared him with the Heropanti actor dubbing him ‘Assam’s Tiger Shroff’ and suggested he too should try Bollywood.

Saharia, an actor himself in the local Assamese film industry is no stranger to fame. Although Shroff, who is preparing for Student Of The Year 2 has cut his hair short, photos of his lookalike will remind you of his Munna Michael days.

Check out his photos here:

Do you think they look similar? Tell us in comments below.

