Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Tiger retreats seeing raging bull, leaves netizens shocked. Watch video

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shares a video on Twitter showing a tiger running away from a sprinting bull.

tiger vs bull, tiger retreats infront of raging bull, tiger video, bull attacks tiger, indian expressThe switch of the animals’ power dynamics has left netizens shocked.

In an unusual incident caught on tape, a tiger came face to face with a sprinting bull, and instinctively retreated, avoiding a confrontation. The switch of the animals’ power dynamics has left netizens shocked.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares intriguing clips of wildlife, posted the video on Twitter two days ago. The short clip shows the tiger coming forward from the forest area to a tarred road, presumably to cross it. A bull is seen running on the road and the tiger moves towards it. However, the courageous bull ‘attacks’ the tiger and moves towards the big cat. Instinctively, the tiger is seen running back into the forest. As the bull moves away, the tiger slowly walks and crosses the road.

Watch the video here:

The clip seems to be captured from a vehicle amid rain. “Courage is found in unlikely places…Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behaviour apex predator that we know. Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role. WA fwd,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Since being shared on August 30, the clip has amassed more than 19,800 views on Twitter. Netizens were left astounded by the tiger’s act and many users pointed out the impact of human interference on apex predators.

A user commented, “Extremely shocking footage. This isn’t Tiger behavior at all. Human interference is altering their behavior in an adverse way, which can be disastrous effect to their supreme entity.” Another user commented, “The bull, in all probability, was saved by the mask in its face…the tiger backed off on seeing this unusual stuff.” A third user commented, “Over a period of time, looks like the animal behaviour seems to be changing.”

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:52:38 pm
Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

'Baith jaiye': KCR tells Nitish as he replies to 'Oppn PM candidate' questions

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

'Was blown away': Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav's batting vs Hong Kong

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Cultural 'appropriation' vs 'appreciation': Designers on how to maintain a balance

