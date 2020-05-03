‘Majestic’: Netizens react after picture of tiger on roof of tractor in UP goes viral

The picture was captured during a rescue operation after the tiger reportedly attacked three people in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit. The picture was captured during a rescue operation after the tiger reportedly attacked three people in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

In a terrifying incident, a tiger recently attacked three people in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district and a picture from the rescue operation is making rounds on the internet. The picture, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, shows a tiger sitting on a tractor as the rescuers try to tame it with a long stick. It was a close shave for the men, who reacted in the nick of time and warded off the attack by the big cat.

Look at the sheer size of this tiger. Sitting on a tractor. A video was viral yesterday of this tiger from Pilibhit which stranded out. With all efforts & coordination it was safely provided a passage. The tiger went back to forest. A perfect operation. pic.twitter.com/Sm9XkqKydl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 202

But if, a tiger climbs up on your vehicle how it feels.

Sir I received this footage in one of my groups.

Tiger injures three people in Mala forest range of Pilibhit, UP…

Hope everything is at peace there. pic.twitter.com/r13awffBH5 — shutterbug📷 (@AskAbhy) May 2, 2020

“Look at the sheer size of this tiger. Sitting on a tractor. A video was viral yesterday of this tiger from Pilibhit. With all efforts and coordination, it was safely provided with a passage. The tiger went back to the forest. A perfect operation,” Kasawan captioned the picture.

While many expressed their disbelief seeing the size of the tiger, others lauded the authorities and forest officers for carrying out the rescue operation while risking their lives. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The rescuers deserve our appreciation.. 👏👏👏 — Manish Kumar (@ManishKumar302) May 2, 2020

Beauty within the Beast. — sameer parve (@SameerParve) May 2, 2020

Great efforts by FD team .. Brave heart could do such rescue efforts.. appreciate.Tiger is how old just wondering ? — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) May 2, 2020

Wow… Majestic 👌🏻👌🏻 — enn gee ess (@nee_el) May 2, 2020

Those men sticking their neck out have nerves of steel. Even it’s roar makes one shiver, let alone sighting it. — No wandering 🇮🇳 (@crazyhinduu) May 2, 2020

I can never get tired of saluting & bowing before the rescuers & the villagers who aid in the rescue operations involving wild animals The animals are scared & can act aggressively (natural).. yet the rescuers help them & set an example for all the rest of us 🙏🙏🙏 — Samarth (@Samarthx9x5) May 2, 2020

This beasty Tiger would easily be over 250+kgs and 10-12 feet in length. Can’t imagine if there’s possibly any way to escape this moment other than the Tiger himself wants no harm to humans as usual. — Prashant (@PrashantSainii) May 2, 2020

Gigantic 😳 — Vandana 💎 (@Vandan__A) May 2, 2020

Since being posted, the picture has garnered over 30,000 likes, with more than 400 people retweeting it.

