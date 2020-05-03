Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
COVID19

‘Majestic’: Netizens react after picture of tiger on roof of tractor in UP goes viral

The viral picture shows a tiger sitting on top of a tractor as rescues try to tame it using a stick.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2020 9:24:33 pm
Tiger, Tiger rescue, Tiger attack, UP tiger attack, UP tiger rescue mission, Uttar Pradesh, Pilibhit, Trending news, Indian Express news. The picture was captured during a rescue operation after the tiger reportedly attacked three people in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

In a terrifying incident, a tiger recently attacked three people in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district and a picture from the rescue operation is making rounds on the internet. The picture, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, shows a tiger sitting on a tractor as the rescuers try to tame it with a long stick. It was a close shave for the men, who reacted in the nick of time and warded off the attack by the big cat.

Check it out here:

“Look at the sheer size of this tiger. Sitting on a tractor. A video was viral yesterday of this tiger from Pilibhit. With all efforts and coordination, it was safely provided with a passage. The tiger went back to the forest. A perfect operation,” Kasawan captioned the picture.

While many expressed their disbelief seeing the size of the tiger, others lauded the authorities and forest officers for carrying out the rescue operation while risking their lives. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Since being posted, the picture has garnered over 30,000 likes, with more than 400 people retweeting it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement