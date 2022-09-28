Tiger moves ignorant of two prancing deer behind. Watch video

Wildlife enthusiasts online often get amazed by stunning photographs and videos. And fascinating facts about the majestic animal- tiger available on social media keep internet users hooked on.

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has left netizens amazed with one such clip showing a tiger nonchalantly moving forward despite the presence of its prey in the background.

The clip shows a deer staring at the big cat. Another deer is also seen standing amid the woods and the duo runs forward. Meanwhile, the apex predator is seen walking in the opposite direction unmindful of its prey roaming behind it.

Watch the video here:

Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don’t kill just for the sake of killing. A King’s demeanour. #TeraiTales #wildlife pic.twitter.com/BTDFNE1lab — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 21, 2020

Pandey explained the tiger’s behaviour saying tigers do not kill just for the sake of killing and are truly economical. “Tigers are truly economical in killing their preys. They don’t kill just for the sake of killing. A King’s demeanour,” Pandey tweeted.

While many users were fascinated by the clip, some users refuted Pandey’s idea raising concerns over the tiger. A user commented, “Wow, such majestic creature. Creation is amazing.”

Another user wrote, “Nope, if they get a chance they will kill even twice. This video is not an example of their true character, they do this when their cover is broken notice the behavior of surrounding animals they’re alert. They evaluate when it is worth using energy.”

According to World Wildlife Fund, tigers depend mainly on sight and sound instead of smell for hunting. Mostly, they hunt alone and stalk their prey. At a time, the big cat can consume more than 80 pounds of meat.