Watch: Netizens can’t have enough of these tiger cubs’ antics at Bengal Safari Park

Spending time with one’s mother and having fun with siblings are enriching experiences in childhood – even for animals. Now, the antics of four tiger cubs with their mother at Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri in West Bengal have caught the attention of everyone online. The video, shared by ANI, shows the cubs in a playful mood as the tigress watches them.

Shared on Saturday, the clip shows two of the cubs cuddling with each other, while another one sits close to the mother. After a while, they are seen jumping over the mother who rolls on the ground.

“Young tiger cubs cheerfully frolic among themselves while playing with their mother tigress in Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri. Sheela, the mother tigress, is the only tigress in the park,” read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH West Bengal | Young tiger cubs cheerfully frolic among themselves while playing with their mother tigress in Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri Sheela, the mother tigress, is the only tigress in the park (Video Courtesy: Park Authorities) pic.twitter.com/eN27gfGOch — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Within the span of a day, the short video has managed to garner over 240,000 views. Delighted to have caught the creatures amid the gentle frolicking, many termed the acts of the cubs as “cute” and “adorable”. “Nice to see them play cheerfully. Kudos to the park management for recording and sharing this video,” commented a user.

Nice to see them play cheerfully. Kudos to the park management for recording and sharing this video — Mudit Chandra (@drmuditchandra) May 7, 2022

Best picture on mother's day 😍 — shikha mathur (@shikham34271119) May 8, 2022

Spread over an area of 297 hectares, the North Bengal Wild Animals Park in Siliguri has many sal trees besides other related species. Visitors can enjoy a herbivore safari as well as a tiger safari in the park.

Videos of tigers are known to grab eyeballs on the internet. Earlier, a clip showing two tigers rubbing their faces against each other at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar had also gone viral.