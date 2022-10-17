‘Those little unsteady steps’: Tiger cubs follow their mother into the forest. Watch

Children bond with their mothers the most as they follow them around when they are toddlers. This behaviour is observed not only in humans but also among animals. Baby animals follow their mother to learn more about the wild and know the tricks and trades of the jungle.

This was witnessed in the wild in a clip shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer of the 1989 batch, shared the clip of a tiger being followed by her cubs. The 15-second clip shows a tiger walking slowly and looking behind at her cubs. Two of her cubs are seen following their mother into the thick forest. “Follow the footsteps of the mother. It will lead to the right destination,” Nanda captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Follow the footsteps of the mother. It will lead to the right destination 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/Ai7THgELuj — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 16, 2022

Shared Sunday, the clip has amassed more than 67,000 views.

“Those little unsteady steps today, will walk to rule the jungle tomorrow,” commented a Twitter user. “Always good to see new born tigers,” wrote another. “Those tourists are soo lucky else guide will show you foot prints of tigers and that is all you got,” shared a third. Another netizen posted, “And the mother will always turn back to see for her kids.”

Before this, Nanda had shared a video of a group of tigers enjoying a meal together. The clip showed a tigress relishing meat with her cubs in a forest. “Food tastes better when you it with family. Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal. As received,” Nanda had captioned the clip.