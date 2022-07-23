Traffic police ask people to wait for tiger to cross road, video wins hearts

With shrinking forest cover, the man-animal conflict is increasing day by day as wild animals often enter residential areas or cross paths with humans. At a time when road accidents involving wild animals are on the rise, a video of traffic police personnel creating a green corridor for a tiger to cross a highway is earning plaudits online.

Somewhere in Maharashtra, traffic police are seen stopping commuters at a signal on both sides of the road asking people to remain calm. At a distance, a tiger is seen emerging behind the trees and slowly walking out of the forest to cross the road.

While people on motorcycles and cars stepped out to capture the unusual sight on their mobile phones, one of the policemen is seen urging people to stay quiet and not startle the animal in any way. The wildcat takes its time to cross the road without being alarmed as vehicles wait patiently for it to go back into the forest.

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

“Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people,” IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan wrote on Twitter, sharing the video and expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the police officials and the public.

While Kaswan was not sure which part of Maharashtra the video originated from, many took to Twitter to say it was most likely captured on National Highway 353D between Brahmapuri and Nagbhir in Maharashtra. People were also amazed how the tiger too was calm and did not get bothered by the presence of so many people and vehicles.

Maharashtra, which is home to many national parks and reserves, often sees wild cats wandering along highways and residential areas.

While this video is worth praise, such behaviour is not always seen. In 2021, a video of bikers blocking the path of tigers in Maharashtra, sparked outrage online, with many demanding punishment for the youth.