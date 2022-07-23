Traffic police ask people to wait for tiger to cross road, video wins hearts

July 23, 2022 11:15:15 am
With shrinking forest cover, the man-animal conflict is increasing day by day as wild animals often enter residential areas or cross paths with humans. At a time when road accidents involving wild animals are on the rise, a video of traffic police personnel creating a green corridor for a tiger to cross a highway is earning plaudits online.
Somewhere in Maharashtra, traffic police are seen stopping commuters at a signal on both sides of the road asking people to remain calm. At a distance, a tiger is seen emerging behind the trees and slowly walking out of the forest to cross the road.
While people on motorcycles and cars stepped out to capture the unusual sight on their mobile phones, one of the policemen is seen urging people to stay quiet and not startle the animal in any way. The wildcat takes its time to cross the road without being alarmed as vehicles wait patiently for it to go back into the forest.
Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022
“Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people,” IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan wrote on Twitter, sharing the video and expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the police officials and the public.
While Kaswan was not sure which part of Maharashtra the video originated from, many took to Twitter to say it was most likely captured on National Highway 353D between Brahmapuri and Nagbhir in Maharashtra. People were also amazed how the tiger too was calm and did not get bothered by the presence of so many people and vehicles.
Maharashtra, which is home to many national parks and reserves, often sees wild cats wandering along highways and residential areas.
Subscriber Only Stories
While this video is worth praise, such behaviour is not always seen. In 2021, a video of bikers blocking the path of tigers in Maharashtra, sparked outrage online, with many demanding punishment for the youth.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
Latest News
Traffic police ask people to wait for tiger to cross road, video wins hearts
MK Stalin invites Telangana CM for inaugural of chess Olympiad Hyderabad
Rajasthan PTET results 2022 declared; how to check scores
The way Siraj was bowling yorkers, we had full belief that we can defend 15 runs[“Jis hissab se Siraj yorker daal raha tha …”]: Chahal hails former RCB teammate for defending 15 runs in last over
CISF personnel shoots himself dead at Kolkata airport
BSF fires at Pak drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched
After gambling losses, Gurgaon man stabs himself and stages robbery at home; held
Hyderabad: Police arrest man impersonating a doctor in city hospital
Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
Felix postpones retirement for women’s 4×400 relay at worlds
Chandigarh: Punjab CM’s residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering waste