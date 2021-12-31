Tiger chews on car’s bumper and drags it, Anand Mahindra wonders if it found vehicle ‘delicious’

It’s all fun in a jungle safari, until a wild animal tries to get ‘up close and personal’. Now, in one such video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, a tiger was seen attempting to chew on a vehicle and even managing to drag it by its jaws!

In the clip, a group of tourists is seen sitting inside a safari vehicle, with wired mesh covering the windows. However, as the car stands on the road for a better view, the big cat attempts to bite off the rear bumper of the black car.

Mahindra shared the video that he saw on Signal, and wrote in a lighter vein: “Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss.”

Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss. 😊 pic.twitter.com/A2w7162oVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 30, 2021

Although the business tycoon said the incredible footage was from Theppakadu in Tamil Nadu, a person who was said he was actually inside the vehicle in question replied to his post saying it took place in Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru.

Sir! @anandmahindra. I am delighted seeing this video shared by you. This incident happened in Bannerghatta National Park on 22Nov2020. Xylo broke down and wasn’t starting. White tshirt guy in the car thats me with my family. https://t.co/Ac8hqyC8vJ — Yash Shah (@yshah223) December 30, 2021

He also provided links to another angle of the tiger attack, claiming that the thrilling encounter happened in November last year. However, unlike Mahindra’s tasty analogy, the man informed that once the vehicle was pulled by the big cat, the car refused to start and broke down.

Watch the full encounter here:

The post garnered a lot of attention on the site and left netizens divided online. While some thought it wasn’t exactly good for vehicle’s publicity, others wondered if it was safe to record the tiger so closely, as it may have attacked the person.

Many also debated how such jungle safari vehicles often leave the wild animal anxious, hoping there can be a better way to enjoy animals in their natural setting.