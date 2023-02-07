Tiger chases deer in Jim Corbett National Park. Watch what happens next

Tigers may be apex predators known for their prowess in killing prey but even they can be unsuccessful at times. In a clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Badola, a tiger is seen chasing a deer in vain.

The 13-second video shows a spine-chilling chase. At first, the tiger seems close to the heels of the deer and looks like it would be able to catch it. However, the deer soon speeds up and leaves the tiger in its wake. The video was recorded at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

“Those who feel life comes easy for the top predator, think again. Even #Tiger makes several unsuccessful attempts before making a kill. Nothing comes easy in life and in #nature. Only the fittest survives. VC: Faiz Aftab Location: Corbett,” Badola captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted Monday, the clip has amassed more than 8,300 views.

“I head it takes average 20-25 attempts for tiger to make a successful kill,” commented a user. “The way the Tiger is jumping on rocky ground is astounding,” said another. “Life is never easy, 4-5 failed attempts to have a successful kill,” shared a third.

Recently, a video of a tiger strolling in a tea estate somewhere in Nelliyampathy in Kerala’s Palakkad went viral. A video of the majestic, striped beast prowling the lush green tea plantation surfaced online.