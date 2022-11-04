‘Big cat with its meal’: Tiger caught on camera at golf course in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty

Photos and videos of animals in unlikely surroundings have always kept netizens hooked. One such tweet sharing photos and videos of a tiger on the prowl at a golf course in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty has taken the internet by storm.

Twitter user Ananth Rupanagudi, whose bio says he is a railway bureaucrat, shared photos and videos of a big cat on a golf course. A few metres away, a cow is seen lying on the ground. The big cat is seen staring at the animal which seems dead. The videos show the tiger emerging out of the bushes, standing next to its prey and sniffing it.

ALSO READ | Tiger moves ignorant of two prancing deer behind. Watch video

This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty – the big cat with its meal! 😳 #tiger #golfcourse pic.twitter.com/ZycFKSjk7f — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) November 3, 2022

“This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty – the big cat with its meal! #tiger#golfcourse,” tweeted Rupanagudi.

Since being shared on Thursday, one of the clips has amassed more than 25,600 views on Twitter.

Several users were amazed as the tiger seemed healthy while some other raised concerns over human-animal conflict. A user commented, “What an amazing sight!” Another user commented, “very healthy, but its seems new area for her… if its healthy then why selected new area?” A third user wrote, “Tiger Woods, new experience for Golfers.”

Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda had shared a clip showing a tiger being surrounded by a pack of dholes. The rare behaviour of the tiger surprised netizens and Nanda noted that dholes, known as Asiatic wild dogs, usually remain aloof from tigers as they have the power to kill them with a single strike. On the contrary, the dholes were seen confronting the tiger.