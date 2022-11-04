scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

‘Big cat with its meal’: Tiger caught on camera at golf course in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty

The videos show the tiger emerging out of the bushes, standing next to its prey and sniffing it.

tiger with its meal, tiger with dead cow, ooty, tamil nadu, tiger video, indian expressSeveral users were amazed as the tiger seemed healthy while some other raised concerns over human-animal conflict.

Photos and videos of animals in unlikely surroundings have always kept netizens hooked. One such tweet sharing photos and videos of a tiger on the prowl at a golf course in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty has taken the internet by storm.

Twitter user Ananth Rupanagudi, whose bio says he is a railway bureaucrat, shared photos and videos of a big cat on a golf course. A few metres away, a cow is seen lying on the ground. The big cat is seen staring at the animal which seems dead. The videos show the tiger emerging out of the bushes, standing next to its prey and sniffing it.

ALSO READ |Tiger moves ignorant of two prancing deer behind. Watch video

“This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty – the big cat with its meal! #tiger#golfcourse,” tweeted Rupanagudi.

Since being shared on Thursday, one of the clips has amassed more than 25,600 views on Twitter.

Several users were amazed as the tiger seemed healthy while some other raised concerns over human-animal conflict. A user commented, “What an amazing sight!” Another user commented, “very healthy, but its seems new area for her… if its healthy then why selected new area?” A third user wrote, “Tiger Woods, new experience for Golfers.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda had shared a clip showing a tiger being surrounded by a pack of dholes. The rare behaviour of the tiger surprised netizens and Nanda noted that dholes, known as Asiatic wild dogs, usually remain aloof from tigers as they have the power to kill them with a single strike. On the contrary, the dholes were seen confronting the tiger.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:49:03 pm
Next Story

U-DISE report shows improvement in student enrolment in private, govt-aided schools in Maharashtra

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement