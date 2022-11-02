scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

IFS officer shares fascinating clip of tiger being confronted by a pack of dholes. Watch

The 47-second video shows behaviour that is rare and uncommon to see.

Tiger confronted by a pack of dholes, tiger, IFS officer, Susanta Nanda, Asiatic wild dog, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe tiger was confronted by a pack of dholes.

It is fascinating to watch videos that show wild animals in their natural habitat. One such video was tweeted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda Tuesday that shows a tiger being surrounded by a pack of dholes.

The 47-second video shows behaviour that is rare and uncommon to see. Nanda explained in the caption that dholes, also known as the Asiatic wild dog, are known to keep away from tigers as they have the strength to kill them with a single strike. But in the clip, the dholes can be seen confronting the tiger.

Also Read |Tiger retreats seeing raging bull, leaves netizens shocked. Watch video

“Tigers are dangerous opponents for dholes, as they have sufficient strength to kill a dhole with a single paw strike.Dhole packs are smaller in areas with higher tiger densities due to tigers directly killing dholes. But here they are taking a chance even with the apex predator,” Nanda posted in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 28,000 views and several comments.
“The Indian wild dog. What is the biggest pack size sir?,” a Twitter user asked. Nanda replied to the user, “I have seen a pack of 11. That was the biggest that I have knowledge about. In Tensa forest. Way back in 1996.”

“I think they usually avoid each other. Dhole packs are dangerous to tigers; can even kill them. Though as small 5-6 packs can’t do much harm only the 10-15 ones,” another user shared.
“Only one step at a time is possible, even for the most powerful, is well illustrated in this case,” remarked another netizen.

Another individual asked the IFS officer, “But a persistent pack of Dholes can a wear a tiger down and kill it…can it Sir?” Nanda replied, “I have never seen nor heard. The closest that I know is hunting of a elephant calf by wild dogs in Kaziranga.”

