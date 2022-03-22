‘Circle of life’: Tiger attacks gaur. Watch what another bovine does

A video showing a tiger hunting a group of gaurs has taken the internet by storm. The 30-second clip shows the tiger biting one of the gaurs on its neck and pulling it. Other gaurs seem frenzied and can be seen moving away.

In the meantime, one of the gaurs comes forward and surprisingly attacks the bovine being attacked by the tiger. Hit by its horns, the prey flips and falls in front of the big cat. The tiger further tries to gain control over its prey while the other guar stands behind and attacks with its horns.

Watch the video:

Actor Randeep Hooda shared the clip with the caption, “It’s a jungle out there !!” Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan wrote while sharing the video, “If stabbing in back needs an example !!”

A user said that the video was shot in the Kisli zone of Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Netizens have been left in utter disbelief after watching the video of one of the gaurs attacking one of its won. “Did the older bull actually intend to attack the tiger but hit the younger bull instead by mistake? African capes will usually gang up and charge lions attacking the herd…I don’t think this is the herd sacrificing one to the tiger, never heard of this before…” commented a user.

In December last year, Hooda shared a clip of a tigress chasing a gaur in the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. However, the young tigress failed to catch the big guar after running behind it for a long time.