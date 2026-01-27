‘Ticketless passengers’ board Vande Bharat in Bihar, viral video ignites debate: ‘civic sense is the main issue in India’

The roughly 20-second footage, shared widely across social media platforms, captures the inside of the semi-high-speed train packed far beyond its intended capacity

A short clip circulating online has triggered a conversation around civic responsibility, poor enforcement, and the growing mismatch between demand and capacity for India’s premium train services. The viral video shows a crowd of passengers squeezing into a Vande Bharat train in Bihar, allegedly without tickets.

The roughly 20-second footage, shared widely across social media platforms, captures the inside of the semi-high-speed train packed far beyond its intended capacity. Vande Bharat services are fully ticketed and positioned as a premium offering by the Railways, making the scene especially jarring for many viewers.

It remains uncertain whether the people seen inside the coach were attempting to travel without tickets or had boarded simply to experience the new train. The visuals quickly sparked a debate online.