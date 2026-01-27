‘Ticketless passengers’ board Vande Bharat in Bihar, viral video ignites debate: ‘civic sense is the main issue in India’

In the video, a voice from behind the camera can be heard warning the passengers to get down before the doors shut.

Ticketless passengers board Vande Bharat in BiharThe roughly 20-second footage, shared widely across social media platforms, captures the inside of the semi-high-speed train packed far beyond its intended capacity

A short clip circulating online has triggered a conversation around civic responsibility, poor enforcement, and the growing mismatch between demand and capacity for India’s premium train services. The viral video shows a crowd of passengers squeezing into a Vande Bharat train in Bihar, allegedly without tickets.

The roughly 20-second footage, shared widely across social media platforms, captures the inside of the semi-high-speed train packed far beyond its intended capacity. Vande Bharat services are fully ticketed and positioned as a premium offering by the Railways, making the scene especially jarring for many viewers.

It remains uncertain whether the people seen inside the coach were attempting to travel without tickets or had boarded simply to experience the new train. The visuals quickly sparked a debate online.

In the video, a voice from behind the camera can be heard warning the passengers to get down before the doors shut. “Utar jaaiye aap log, gate band hone wala hai. Gaadi chalegi, fass jaaiyega” (Please get down, the doors are about to close. The train will start and you’ll get stuck). Following the warning, several people are seen stepping out of the coach.

The clip has been reposted by multiple accounts on X and has garnered lakhs of views. Reactions in the comments section have been sharply divided.

One user suggested stricter access control, saying, “Airport jaisa ticket gate hona chahiye. Tabhi crowd aur misuse control hoga” (There should be airport-like ticket gates. Only then will crowds and misuse be controlled).

Another took a harsher tone, commenting, “Civic Sense is the main issue in India. Ye gareeb ke naam par har galat kaam jaan bujh kar karte hain” (Civic sense is the main issue in India. In the name of poverty, people knowingly do all kinds of wrong things).

Pushing back against such views, a third user wrote, “They are poor people and innocent look at their faces they aren’t aware please dont make derogatory remarks.”

A fourth comment reflected frustration from a different angle: “Anyone who feels bad for this just know, the middle class actually are the only ones paying tax & wanting a decent ride on a train only for people that contribute to nothing using it and ruining everything. So no I don’t feel bad.”

 

