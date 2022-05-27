‘Where will the dog go’: After IAS officers are transferred for walking pet in stadium, netizens share memes

Hours after The Indian Express reported that athletes at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium were were being asked to leave early every day so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks, the IAS officer and his wife Rinku Dugga were transferred. While Khirwar has been sent to Ladakh, Dugga was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. After the news of the transfer, memes flooded social media as netizens were concerned about the pet.

After the report came out, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an order for all sporting facilities in the city to remain open till 10 pm.

As the report sparked outrage cutting across political lines on social media throughout the day, netizens rejoiced after the officers were reprimanded. They shared memes and jokes, wondering what will happen to the pet now.

Along with hashtags #IASOfficer and #IASOfficerCouple, hashtag #WhereWillTheDogGo too dominated trends. Poking fun at the bureaucrats on Twitter, netizens sympathised with the canine.

Amazing. I was just out for a run in Ladakh. I saw a dog run 100meters in record time. Really athletic. Not sure where the dog has been training, but very very impressive. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 27, 2022

IAS ke beech ek good doggo fass gaya pic.twitter.com/gD5BedJPbM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 27, 2022

Poor dog is confused that with whom he should go ?? pic.twitter.com/9DGr2LXU8a — Pankaj Gulati (@panky101) May 26, 2022

Doggo to all his friends before leaving to Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh #WhereWillTheDogGo pic.twitter.com/FW7SJqoSQ4 — Dogbite🇮🇳 (@Dogbite44432939) May 27, 2022

Reaction of dog, after transfer of their masters pic.twitter.com/PEVVgOZz5E — Jubileethegreat (@jubileethegreat) May 27, 2022

Dog of that IAS officers pic.twitter.com/VFlE6A7qiK — Banrakas Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 27, 2022

Context: IAS Officer who shut down stadium to walk his dog transferred to Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/Ur8NFZB5ai — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 27, 2022

When contacted by The Indian Express for his comments Wednesday, Khirwar had admitted that he takes his pet for a walk at the facility “sometimes” but denied that it disrupted the practice routine of athletes. He added: “if it’s something objectionable, I will stop it.”