Friday, May 27, 2022
‘Where will the dog go’: After IAS officers are transferred for walking pet in stadium, netizens share memes

Hours after IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga were transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, netizens share memes asking 'where will the dog go'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 6:04:34 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, thyagraj stadium dog,Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, thaygraj stadium ias officer dog, delhi sports facilities timings, Arvind Kejriwal delhi sports facilities, Delhi Thyagraj Stadium, Sanjeev Khirwar, Thyagraj Stadium emptied for IAS officer, Sanjeev Khirwar walks dog at stadium, Sanjeev Khirwar thyagraj stadium,IAS officer walk with dog, Sanjeev Khirwar Thyagraj Stadium, Indian express reportIAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar at Thyagraj stadium in Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Hours after The Indian Express reported that athletes at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium were were being asked to leave early every day so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks, the IAS officer and his wife Rinku Dugga were transferred. While Khirwar has been sent to Ladakh, Dugga was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. After the news of the transfer, memes flooded social media as netizens were concerned about the pet.

After the report came out, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an order for all sporting facilities in the city to remain open till 10 pm.

As the report sparked outrage cutting across political lines on social media throughout the day, netizens rejoiced after the officers were reprimanded. They shared memes and jokes, wondering what will happen to the pet now.

Along with hashtags #IASOfficer and #IASOfficerCouple, hashtag #WhereWillTheDogGo too dominated trends. Poking fun at the bureaucrats on Twitter, netizens sympathised with the canine.

When contacted by The Indian Express for his comments Wednesday, Khirwar had admitted that he takes his pet for a walk at the facility “sometimes” but denied that it disrupted the practice routine of athletes. He added: “if it’s something objectionable, I will stop it.”

 

