Monday, May 23, 2022
Thunderstorm hits NCR: Delhi goes from 47 degrees to 22, netizens have mixed feelings amid power cuts, waterlogging

Delhi rains: Even though strong winds uproot trees in many localities and rainfall caused waterlogging in some areas, netizens were glad to experience a dip in temperature.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 11:01:19 am
delhi rains, delhi weather update, delhi rains, delhi temperature, delhi thunderstorm, delhi weather update, funny rain memes, indian expressAs heavy showers brought respite from the soaring heat, netizens are having a field day online with rain memes.

After weeks of soaring temperatures, residents in the Delhi-NCR region woke up to thunderstorms and heavy showers on Monday morning. Even though strong winds uprooted trees and waterlogging was reported in some areas, netizens were glad to experience a dip in temperature. Soon, #DelhiRains dominated trends online as residents share their thoughts on summer rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the surface temperature in the national capital fell 11 degrees, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius on Monday in the period between 5.40 am to 7 am. Delhi witnessed its first ‘moderate’ intensity thunderstorm of the season (March 1 onwards) with winds up to 70kmph.

As flight services due to reduced visibility, traffic jams were also reported on a busy Monday morning. While some shared videos of glass panes shattering and breaking potted plants during thunderstorm, others also complained about power cuts. However, as winds settled down and showers turned into a drizzle, people were glad to get some respite amid extreme heat.

With funny memes and jokes, people shared their mixed feeling about Delhi rains on Twitter.

The IMD has warned of reduced visibility and damage to kucha houses due to the strong winds and rain. It also suggested unplugging electrical appliances and getting out of water bodies and urged people to stay indoors.

The Met department also said that dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 km/h are “very likely” to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next few hours.

