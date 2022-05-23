Thunderstorm hits NCR: Delhi goes from 47 degrees to 22, netizens have mixed feelings amid power cuts, waterlogging

After weeks of soaring temperatures, residents in the Delhi-NCR region woke up to thunderstorms and heavy showers on Monday morning. Even though strong winds uprooted trees and waterlogging was reported in some areas, netizens were glad to experience a dip in temperature. Soon, #DelhiRains dominated trends online as residents share their thoughts on summer rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the surface temperature in the national capital fell 11 degrees, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius on Monday in the period between 5.40 am to 7 am. Delhi witnessed its first ‘moderate’ intensity thunderstorm of the season (March 1 onwards) with winds up to 70kmph.

As flight services due to reduced visibility, traffic jams were also reported on a busy Monday morning. While some shared videos of glass panes shattering and breaking potted plants during thunderstorm, others also complained about power cuts. However, as winds settled down and showers turned into a drizzle, people were glad to get some respite amid extreme heat.

With funny memes and jokes, people shared their mixed feeling about Delhi rains on Twitter.

Cannot believe i got out of bed at 5.45 on a Monday morning just to listen to the sweet sounds of thunder, high speed winds, rain smashing window panes, and the gamlas on my rooftop falling over… #delhiweather #DelhiRains — Ch Jack Ryan (@Ch_JackRyan) May 23, 2022

I woke up to this, super scary thunderstorm and the actual noise level is 100x #DelhiRains Seems like wind will sweep away everything including us…!! pic.twitter.com/do9QAZH2t2 — Hemu Aggarwal (@HemuAggarwal3) May 23, 2022

#Delhi is behaving like that ex who realises your value just when you’re about to leave it for #Bangalore! #DelhiRains #flightdelay pic.twitter.com/XhbEje0OCW — Neera Bhardwaj (@Neerabha) May 23, 2022

Had Monday plans to go to office and attend meetings Delhi rains#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VB3tn5IyOo — Ramneek Kashyap 🚀🇮🇳🚀 (@RamneekKashyap1) May 23, 2022

Straight from 47 to 22 degrees. Delhi tussi great ho.

Mind & window both blown away. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/jL6FpHKNvr — Sushant Jha (@iamsushantjha) May 23, 2022

Those who say only sunshine brings happiness have never danced in the rain. Here is some confetti from the sky. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/PaLg0BXYET — Arjun Seth 🚀 (@arjunpearlseth) May 23, 2022

The IMD has warned of reduced visibility and damage to kucha houses due to the strong winds and rain. It also suggested unplugging electrical appliances and getting out of water bodies and urged people to stay indoors.

The Met department also said that dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 km/h are “very likely” to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next few hours.