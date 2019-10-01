ThukMat: Netizens laud ad campaign appealing people to avoid spitting in public

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the hashtag ThukMat is trending on Twitter. The reason behind the trending hashtag is an ad campaign by EzySpit appealing people to avoid spitting in public. The company, co-founded by Ritu Malhotra, sells eco-friendly pocket-sized spittons.

The message of the video is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat mission and encourages people not to spit just anywhere and instead use EzySpit pouches and cups. EzSpit’s products, according to the company website, convert spit into a semi-solid biodegradable waste which can later be used as fertilisers.

Take a look at the video here:

The video, which went viral on social media, came to light when BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared it on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions:

