Thugs of Hindostan’s first poster: Netizens call Aamir Khan ‘Ghareeboon ka Jack Sparrow’

The title poster of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has failed to impress many. (Source: Twitter) The title poster of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has failed to impress many. (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of its release, Yash Raj Films released the first poster of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif on Tuesday. However, many people on social media pointed out the resemblance of the title poster with that of popular Hollywood movie series Pirates of the Caribbean.

The movie’s trailer will be released on September 27 which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Yash Chopra. Earlier, posters of each of the character were released by the filmmakers and had recieved praise from fans. The title poster, however, has somehow failed to impress netizens. Check out the poster here:

From calling the poster ‘inspired’ from that of Pirates of the Caribbean to naming actor Aamir Khan as ‘Gareebo ka Jack Sparrow’, there were many reactions on social media. While some trolled the poster, others were clearly unhappy with the poster being too similar to the Hollywood movie. The look of Khan was compared with that of Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. Check out the reactions here:

A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan’s character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say ‘inspired’. — ⚡ (@ThePerfectMess_) September 24, 2018

So much resemblance with pirates of carribean — Lovely (@lovely9821) September 25, 2018

Pic1 – Big Budget jack sparrow

Pic2 – Gareebon ka jack sparrow 😂#Firangi #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/BvusYrDBDk — 👑 SAgar 🇮🇳 (@Iamthesgr_) September 24, 2018

Pirates of the Caribbean 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/b6Kz1SezAb — suparna 👑 Mohitian | VD👑SK👑Cole (@suparna99) September 25, 2018

looks close to Pirates of the Caribbean posters !!! https://t.co/M0PabVhhTt — nღur (@DeeplyNour) September 25, 2018

This needed more research… they look more like Persians than Indians. And the attire and stills are rip offs from hollywood flicks. https://t.co/mVV4gMoMyC — Sam Green (@SamGreen1972) September 25, 2018

Desi Pirates in town.. https://t.co/GUBqRHrwQK — Nikèsh Barad (@iamTinkuuuu) September 25, 2018

