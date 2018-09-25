Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Thugs of Hindostan’s first poster: Netizens call Aamir Khan ‘Ghareeboon ka Jack Sparrow’

Thugs of Hindostan's first poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has failed to impress many on social media. While some felt that the title poster was inspired by Hollywood movie Pirates of the Caribbean, others chose to troll the look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 5:11:41 pm
Thugs of Hindostan, Thugs of Hindostan trailer, Thugs of Hindostan poster, Thugs of Hindostan photo, aamir khan, amitabh bachchan, katrina kaif, fatima sana shaikh, thugs trailer, thugs poster, thugs The title poster of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has failed to impress many. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Ahead of its release, Yash Raj Films released the first poster of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif on Tuesday. However, many people on social media pointed out the resemblance of the title poster with that of popular Hollywood movie series Pirates of the Caribbean.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn ‘leaks’ Kajol’s WhatsApp number on Twitter, memes and jokes flood online

The movie’s trailer will be released on September 27 which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Yash Chopra. Earlier, posters of each of the character were released by the filmmakers and had recieved praise from fans. The title poster, however, has somehow failed to impress netizens. Check out the poster here:

From calling the poster ‘inspired’ from that of Pirates of the Caribbean to naming actor Aamir Khan as ‘Gareebo ka Jack Sparrow’, there were many reactions on social media. While some trolled the poster, others were clearly unhappy with the poster being too similar to the Hollywood movie. The look of Khan was compared with that of Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. Check out the reactions here:

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement