Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Thugs of Hindostan trailer is out, so Twitterati responded with memes

As Twitter was engulfed with memes comparing Jonny Depp's character of Jack Sparrow, one particular scene of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Aamir Khan has become a viral hit.

Published: September 27, 2018 6:28:03 pm
Thugs of Hindostan, Thugs of Hindostan trailer, Thugs of Hindostan trailer memes, Thugs of Hindostan memes, aamir khan, amitabh bachchan, bollywood memes, indian express Most movie buffs felt disappointed seeing the Thugs of Hindostan trailer and said it looked a pirated version of Pirates of Caribbean series.
Related News

There was plenty of excitement about Thugs Of Hindostan given it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. But on Thursday, the first trailer of the film came out and the response is little, well, mixed.

While most movie buffs pointed out the film was pretty similar to the Pirate of the Caribbean series (sans the music), others couldn’t stop laughing about the special effects in the film. There were jokes about the actors and there are now new memes thanks to the trailer. But there are the ardent fans, who were impressed by Khan and Bachchan in this trailer.

There were also plenty of memes about one particular scene featuring Aamir Khan in which he says, “Dhokhaa swabhaav hai mera“. Some of these are now viral.

Share your thoughts about the trailer in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement