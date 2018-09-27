Thugs of Hindostan trailer is out, so Twitterati responded with memes

Most movie buffs felt disappointed seeing the Thugs of Hindostan trailer and said it looked a pirated version of Pirates of Caribbean series. Most movie buffs felt disappointed seeing the Thugs of Hindostan trailer and said it looked a pirated version of Pirates of Caribbean series.

There was plenty of excitement about Thugs Of Hindostan given it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. But on Thursday, the first trailer of the film came out and the response is little, well, mixed.

While most movie buffs pointed out the film was pretty similar to the Pirate of the Caribbean series (sans the music), others couldn’t stop laughing about the special effects in the film. There were jokes about the actors and there are now new memes thanks to the trailer. But there are the ardent fans, who were impressed by Khan and Bachchan in this trailer.

Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan time travels from pre- Independent India to Present India, wears her Chikni Chameli outfit, travels back and performs the item number.#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) September 27, 2018

The ships in #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer look like they were lifted from a Playstation video game. Don’t tell me they paid the VFX guy more than they paid their Writer-Director. pic.twitter.com/ISSGuxIiWh — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2018

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/x3X6QIEQ8W — Bruce Wayne 🦇 (@WaizArd20) September 27, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Pic 1: Her Instagram pic

Pic 2 : Her Aadhar card pic pic.twitter.com/GvupeoDjwK — RINKIYA के पापा🔥👽🎃 (@joshijikabetaa) September 27, 2018

Pic 1 : 1080p

Pic 2 : 144p#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/9rvkILkuQ0 — SHANAYA MEHTA 🐋 (@SHANAYAMEHTA_) September 27, 2018

There were also plenty of memes about one particular scene featuring Aamir Khan in which he says, “Dhokhaa swabhaav hai mera“. Some of these are now viral.

Pimple to me a night before an important event pic.twitter.com/VZ1qq5ibg2 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 27, 2018

Before trailer: TOH WILL ROCK BROO

AFTER trailer: yeh kya h

Bollywood be like #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/IWaLtc001e — Shikhar (@that_shikhar) September 27, 2018

*When you need to make an urgent call* Vodafone network:

#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/eJqBBq1MrL — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) September 27, 2018

When you trust your CTC too much. Salary credited : #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/9QG22zL12s — Aman Rana (@theamanrana) September 27, 2018

“Padhai karlo fir aish hi aish hai”

Life : pic.twitter.com/XSDD0VJweU — Pooja ▵ (@TheComicCase9) September 27, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Me : You promised me a job when I took admission in engineering college College Principal : pic.twitter.com/YrU5AAipgF — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 27, 2018

When she says bas 5 min mein ready ho jaaungi. #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/C9bEELpruH — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 27, 2018

My boss when i asked for a raise 6 months back! #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/k7ar3nK6R5 — Gujarati Chokro💭 (@nickybadani) September 27, 2018

Share your thoughts about the trailer in comments below.

