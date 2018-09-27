Thugs of Hindostan trailer is out, so Twitterati responded with memes

There was plenty of excitement about Thugs Of Hindostan given it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. But on Thursday, the first trailer of the film came out and the response is little, well, mixed.
While most movie buffs pointed out the film was pretty similar to the Pirate of the Caribbean series (sans the music), others couldn’t stop laughing about the special effects in the film. There were jokes about the actors and there are now new memes thanks to the trailer. But there are the ardent fans, who were impressed by Khan and Bachchan in this trailer.
Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan time travels from pre- Independent India to Present India, wears her Chikni Chameli outfit, travels back and performs the item number.#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer
— Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) September 27, 2018
Johnny Depp’s Reaction After Watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/r8fYFhRIUM
— . (@KevalAkkian) September 27, 2018
After watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Audience reaction 😂😂😂#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/qlGpdxP1FS
— ROHIT SAHOTA²ᵖᵒᶦⁿᵗ⁰ (@RohitSahota007) September 27, 2018
The ships in #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer look like they were lifted from a Playstation video game. Don’t tell me they paid the VFX guy more than they paid their Writer-Director. pic.twitter.com/ISSGuxIiWh
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2018
Copy paste
😂😂😂😂😂#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/MNDlPbzPle
— HUNTER SINGH ᶻᵉʳᵒ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ²⁰¹⁸ (@SRKsCombat1) September 27, 2018
You vs the guy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/x3X6QIEQ8W
— Bruce Wayne 🦇 (@WaizArd20) September 27, 2018
Pirate Vs Pirated pic.twitter.com/wDxk5jz14U
— #MakeRohitIndianCaptain ♂ (@nickhunterr) September 27, 2018
Captain Jack sparrow after watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/KEz5GbAs3P
— Manoj Yadav (@_yadavmanoj_) September 27, 2018
After watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer 😁 pic.twitter.com/qTrDM5wAnJ
— Deep Valesha (@deep_valesha) September 27, 2018
*me after watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer trailer* pic.twitter.com/jlZvYgKYKW
— Intasar Khan (@the_victimized) September 27, 2018
Pic 1: Her Instagram pic
Pic 2 : Her Aadhar card pic pic.twitter.com/GvupeoDjwK
— RINKIYA के पापा🔥👽🎃 (@joshijikabetaa) September 27, 2018
#JackSparrow after watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/4Ny4lA2u9u
— Raman (@ramangarg) September 27, 2018
Pic 1 : 1080p
Pic 2 : 144p#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/9rvkILkuQ0
— SHANAYA MEHTA 🐋 (@SHANAYAMEHTA_) September 27, 2018
Expectation vs Reality pic.twitter.com/lfsHjEat75
— ∂αяκ ѕουℓ (@i_Ninjaa) September 27, 2018
There were also plenty of memes about one particular scene featuring Aamir Khan in which he says, “Dhokhaa swabhaav hai mera“. Some of these are now viral.
Boss during appraisal season…:!!!#ThugsOfPromotion#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/A9yVBuPHVj
— Neej Negandhi (@NeejNegandhi) September 27, 2018
Pimple to me a night before an important event pic.twitter.com/VZ1qq5ibg2
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 27, 2018
Every Lays packet after opening. pic.twitter.com/XTeUcyRTQa
— Lone Wolf (@Idiotic_Fellow) September 27, 2018
Before trailer: TOH WILL ROCK BROO
AFTER trailer: yeh kya h
Bollywood be like #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/IWaLtc001e
— Shikhar (@that_shikhar) September 27, 2018
*When you need to make an urgent call*
Vodafone network:
#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/eJqBBq1MrL
— Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) September 27, 2018
When you trust your CTC too much.
Salary credited : #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/9QG22zL12s
— Aman Rana (@theamanrana) September 27, 2018
Chinese 10400mAh power bank to consumers 😂😂😂. #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/CQ6DDrimjq
— Varchill 🛀🛀 (@varshilgk) September 27, 2018
Mallya be like #thugsofhindostantrailer pic.twitter.com/v2jWUyyjBx
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 27, 2018
“Padhai karlo fir aish hi aish hai”
Life : pic.twitter.com/XSDD0VJweU
— Pooja ▵ (@TheComicCase9) September 27, 2018
Me : You promised me a job when I took admission in engineering college
College Principal : pic.twitter.com/YrU5AAipgF
— Bade Chote (@badechote) September 27, 2018
When she says bas 5 min mein ready ho jaaungi. #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/C9bEELpruH
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 27, 2018
My boss when i asked for a raise 6 months back! #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/k7ar3nK6R5
— Gujarati Chokro💭 (@nickybadani) September 27, 2018
Indian politicians after winning elections pic.twitter.com/lFJZlJWODD
— Attraversiamo !!! (@i_upasana) September 27, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer
That friend who cancels plans at last moment pic.twitter.com/cnolzceDiB
— Prateek Chaudhary (@know_prateek) September 27, 2018
my ex v/s me #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/IzSjyibjft
— Room Temperature Guy (@20DegreeCelsius) September 27, 2018
☠😷#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/SlyVTzhNCI
— UmesH ⚛ (@042_umesh) September 27, 2018
Pic1- WhatsApp forwards in family group.
Pic2- Parents. #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/SN3w0etdMQ
— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) September 27, 2018
1. Umpire’s decision
2. Dhoni’s DRS#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/yMRyQAdN2r
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 27, 2018
Share your thoughts about the trailer in comments below.
