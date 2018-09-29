Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Netizens say ‘too filmy’ as Mumbai Police uses Thugs of Hindostan’s viral meme to convey a message

As Twitter unleashed a series of memes and jokes comparing Jonny Depp's character of Jack Sparrow with that of Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan, Mumbai Police used the buzz around the movie to put across their point.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2018 11:42:29 am
thugs of hindostan, thugs of hindostan cast, thugs of hindostan memes, Mumbai police tweets a hilarious thugs of hindostan meme, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bollywood memes, Bollywood movies Mumbai Police does it again. Warns thugs with the viral meme of Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Thugs Of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh has garnered quite some attention on social media, with many sharing memes and jokes after the first trailer of the film was released. The Mumbai Police Friday decided to cash in on the buzz created before it dies down.

Captioned, “No place for Thugs in Mumbai,” the picture used by the Twitter handle is a particular scene of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Aamir Khan, which has gone viral on social media. Countering Khan’s dialogue “dhokha swabhav hai mera” from the scene, Mumbai wrote, “Aur bharosa hamara“.

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018

Also read | Thugs of Hindostan trailer is out, so Twitterati responded with memes

The tweet has received a positive response from people online, with many now calling the police “too filmy”.

Have you watched the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan yet? Watch it below.

