Netizens say ‘too filmy’ as Mumbai Police uses Thugs of Hindostan’s viral meme to convey a message

Mumbai Police does it again. Warns thugs with the viral meme of Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police does it again. Warns thugs with the viral meme of Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Thugs Of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh has garnered quite some attention on social media, with many sharing memes and jokes after the first trailer of the film was released. The Mumbai Police Friday decided to cash in on the buzz created before it dies down.

Captioned, “No place for Thugs in Mumbai,” the picture used by the Twitter handle is a particular scene of Thugs of Hindostan featuring Aamir Khan, which has gone viral on social media. Countering Khan’s dialogue “dhokha swabhav hai mera” from the scene, Mumbai wrote, “Aur bharosa hamara“.

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018

Also read | Thugs of Hindostan trailer is out, so Twitterati responded with memes

The tweet has received a positive response from people online, with many now calling the police “too filmy”.

Mumbai police is too filmy 😃😃😃😃 — FarahImam (@imamfarah) September 29, 2018

⭐ MUMBAI POLICE ⭐

Naam Hi Kafi Hain — Sami Raiba (@Sami_Raiba) September 29, 2018

Fantastic use of current media attention items in spreading message to right people 👌🏽👍 — Pritam Changede (@pritchang18) September 29, 2018

Every single movie inspires Mumbai police 🤣🤣 — Kishan Chauhan (@chauhan_kishan_) September 29, 2018

Wow 😄😍 — Kya likhun ? (@SRLB_1) September 29, 2018

Have you watched the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan yet? Watch it below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd