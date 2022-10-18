Watch: Toddler approaches MP cops against mother who ‘stole’ his chocolates

Children often win over netizens with their adorable shenanigans. A three-year-old child, adamant about his need for candies, recently approached the police with a “complaint” against his mother. The little child’s actions have left netizens in splits as he reportedly wanted his mother to be imprisoned for stealing his chocolates.

The viral video shows the child standing close to a woman police officer and complaining about his mother. The officer, chuckling, is seen asking the little boy his name and his mother’s name, and appears to jot down the details as the boy tries to articulate his thoughts.

As per a report by Amar Ujala, the incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhapur and the child “complained” to the Dedalai police against his mother. The report also identified the police officer as sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak. The boy’s parents apparently ask him to complain to the police whenever he throws tantrums until eventually the child, in all innocence, decided to listen to them, winning the internet.

As the video took the internet by storm, the little boy gained the attention of the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra, who video-called the child and promised to gift him chocolates and a cycle. In a video doing rounds on the internet, the child is seen interacting with Mishra and demanding a cycle from the minister. Mishra also extended Diwali wishes to the child.

In September this year, a video featuring a child on a Mumbai street demanding that a woman police officer give him her lathi amused many netizens. The child was seen crying out loud and trying to persuade the officer, but in vain.