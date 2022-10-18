scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Watch: Toddler approaches MP cops against mother who ‘stole’ his chocolates

The little child’s actions have left netizens in splits as he reportedly wanted his mother to be imprisoned for stealing his chocolates.

child complains to police about mother, child approaches police with complaint, child complains to police, Madhya Pradesh, indian expressThe viral video shows the child standing close to a woman police officer and complaining about his mother.

Children often win over netizens with their adorable shenanigans. A three-year-old child, adamant about his need for candies, recently approached the police with a “complaint” against his mother. The little child’s actions have left netizens in splits as he reportedly wanted his mother to be imprisoned for stealing his chocolates.

ALSO READ |Child wants policewoman’s lathi, cries and screams for it. Watch video

Watch the video here:

The viral video shows the child standing close to a woman police officer and complaining about his mother. The officer, chuckling, is seen asking the little boy his name and his mother’s name, and appears to jot down the details as the boy tries to articulate his thoughts.

As per a report by Amar Ujala, the incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhapur and the child “complained” to the Dedalai police against his mother. The report also identified the police officer as sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak. The boy’s parents apparently ask him to complain to the police whenever he throws tantrums until eventually the child, in all innocence, decided to listen to them, winning the internet.

As the video took the internet by storm, the little boy gained the attention of the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra, who video-called the child and promised to gift him chocolates and a cycle. In a video doing rounds on the internet, the child is seen interacting with Mishra and demanding a cycle from the minister. Mishra also extended Diwali wishes to the child.

In September this year, a video featuring a child on a Mumbai street demanding that a woman police officer give him her lathi amused many netizens. The child was seen crying out loud and trying to persuade the officer, but in vain.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:38:02 pm
U’khand: Slain receptionist Ankita Bhandari’s father dissatisfied with SIT investigation, demands CBI probe

