Three steps to sound like singer Mika Singh. Watch hilarious video by Yashraj Mukhate

Social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate, known for creating music out of viral dialogues and trending things, also posts tutorials on composing music or singing in a particular style. Of late, he has posted a rather hilarious video of how to sound like singer Mika Singh, famous for his unique nasal tone.

Mika has given many hits in Bollywood like ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ and ‘Dhanno’. In the video Mukhate says that one needs to follow three steps to sound like Mika. The first step, he says, is to make a particular sound that the singer is known to make. Then he says to try making that sound by adding your nose. And lastly, he says, “sing as if you are very drunk and know something about someone but don’t want to tell them”.

“He knows something but doesn’t want to tell,” Mukhate captioned the clip. He also showed the result as he sang Mika’s song ‘Dil Mein Baji Guitar’.

Watch the video below:

Posted Wednesday, the video has amassed more than 7.40 lakh views.

Singer Salim Merchant reacted to the video and wrote “Madnesss” along with laughing emojis. “Now teach us how to sing like Himesh Reshammiya,” said another. “Mika wants your location,” joked another. “We definitely needed to know this,” another netizen said.

Recently, Mukhate recreated the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ by adding his own lyrics. Mukhate added his own lines to the song and composed it himself. He also fused it with Shah Rukh Khan mouthing the words ‘Zinda Hain’ and the result was quite catchy. Vishal Dadlani, who gave the music to the song along with his partner Shekhar Ravjiani and is also one of the singers, has asked Mukhate to make the full song so that they can collaborate.