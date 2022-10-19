scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Three aerial athletes perform a wingsuit flyover of Taj Mahal. Watch video

A video of their hovering over the monument in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online leaving many with goosebumps.

trio athletes flyover above Taj Mahal, Taj Mahal, aerial flyover above Taj Mahal, Taj Mahal, indian expressThe three daredevils from France plunged out of an aeroplane at a 5,000-ft altitude and passed over the Taj Mahal at a height of more than 1,600 ft and speed of more than 90 mph, the tweet said.

In a first, three aerial athletes performed a wingsuit flyover of the Taj Mahal. A video of their hovering over the monument in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online leaving many with goosebumps.

The clip, tweeted by Now This News, shows the trio clad in protective gear flying above the monument and shows the aerial view. They make a safe landing and are seen enthralled by their stunt.

The three daredevils from France plunged out of an aeroplane at a 5,000-ft altitude and passed over the Taj Mahal at a height of more than 1,600 ft and speed of more than 90 mph, the tweet said.

The trio have been identified as Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard and the flyover took place on October 11. They landed at the nearby Gyarah Sidi, the remnants of an astronomical observatory that Mughal emperor Humayun had built on the banks of the Yamuna, as per the Redbull website.

Watch the video here:

The trio, who achieved the feat for the first time in their career, had practised in France. Weather conditions were carefully monitored before the actual attempt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

“Taj Mahal is one of the wonders of the world and it was amazing for us to be able to fly our wingsuits above it and practise our sport in such a beautiful landscape,” Frédéric was quoted as saying by Redbull.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:48:22 pm
Next Story

Man United’s Mason Greenwood granted bail after private hearing

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement