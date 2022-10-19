Three aerial athletes perform a wingsuit flyover of Taj Mahal. Watch video

In a first, three aerial athletes performed a wingsuit flyover of the Taj Mahal. A video of their hovering over the monument in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online leaving many with goosebumps.

The clip, tweeted by Now This News, shows the trio clad in protective gear flying above the monument and shows the aerial view. They make a safe landing and are seen enthralled by their stunt.

The three daredevils from France plunged out of an aeroplane at a 5,000-ft altitude and passed over the Taj Mahal at a height of more than 1,600 ft and speed of more than 90 mph, the tweet said.

The trio have been identified as Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard and the flyover took place on October 11. They landed at the nearby Gyarah Sidi, the remnants of an astronomical observatory that Mughal emperor Humayun had built on the banks of the Yamuna, as per the Redbull website.

Watch the video here:

A trio of aerial athletes conducted a wingsuit flyover of the Taj Mahal, the first stunt of its kind at the UNESCO World Heritage site. The three daredevils jumped out of an airplane at a 5,000-ft altitude, & passed over the landmark at a height of 1,600+ ft & speeds of 90+ mph. pic.twitter.com/9rAHepOcV5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 19, 2022

The trio, who achieved the feat for the first time in their career, had practised in France. Weather conditions were carefully monitored before the actual attempt.

“Taj Mahal is one of the wonders of the world and it was amazing for us to be able to fly our wingsuits above it and practise our sport in such a beautiful landscape,” Frédéric was quoted as saying by Redbull.