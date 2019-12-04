Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

A viral thread on creative restaurant names across India has people laughing out loud

From 'Aao kabhi haveli pe' to 'Btech Biryani', people from across the country shared the names and photos of restaurants that have unusual names.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2019 3:56:49 pm
funny restaurants names, unusual restaurants names in india, india hilarious resaturant names, zomato creative restaurant name, viral news, funny news, funny twitter thread, indian express As people started sharing photos of various unusual restaurant names across India, desi Tweeple found the thread hilarious.

An eatery can stand out for outstanding food, or for its unusual name. When food aggregator and delivery app Zomato asked people to name the most creative restaurant name they have ever come across, there were responses from across the country.

People identified eateries across the country with catchy, and sometimes awkward, names. Most of the names came with pictures of the restaurants.

Here are some examples:

What is the craziest restaurant name you’ve come across?

