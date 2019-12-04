A viral thread on creative restaurant names across India has people laughing out loud

An eatery can stand out for outstanding food, or for its unusual name. When food aggregator and delivery app Zomato asked people to name the most creative restaurant name they have ever come across, there were responses from across the country.
What is the most creative restaurant name you’ve ever come across?
People identified eateries across the country with catchy, and sometimes awkward, names. Most of the names came with pictures of the restaurants.
Here are some examples:
Aao Kabhi Haveli pe. #ulhasnagar pic.twitter.com/opvzzw0Ug7
Btech Biryani pic.twitter.com/wBrgr4viQR
Delhi pic.twitter.com/uABVMn4A3g
Somewhere between Mumbai and Goa pic.twitter.com/ZL5Mgn3o85
#Indore pic.twitter.com/aYIUd79C7Q
I don’t think there’s even a competition here.. Khao, pio, wahi hago
💩 pic.twitter.com/FF3B4PIETE
This 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gI4HP1L9gq
https://t.co/LU82RxmvVf pic.twitter.com/ELW7iOLfaP
A takeaway place named Hit and Run which is right next to a wine shop called Living Liquidz ❤️ https://t.co/DXExIEB8lF
What is the craziest restaurant name you’ve come across?
