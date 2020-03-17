A thread on how to fight the coronavirus like Rahul Dravid wins the internet

People on social media agreed with the parallels drawn to Rahul Dravid and said it’s a great way to raise awareness. (Source: @sagarcasm/Twitter) People on social media agreed with the parallels drawn to Rahul Dravid and said it’s a great way to raise awareness. (Source: @sagarcasm/Twitter)

Social distancing is being employed across the world to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, and one Twitter user in India has come up with a unique thread of how to implement it, with examples from the career of cricketing legend Rahul Dravid.

Twitter user @sagarcasm listed various qualities of Dravid that should inspire people to stay away from large gatherings and slow the spread of the virus. These ranged from “It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands” to “You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience”.

Here’s the thread:

How to fight Coronavirus: Lessons from Rahul Dravid. (A thread) pic.twitter.com/UYfWUTs4FO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

The best way to avoid danger is to keep a distance pic.twitter.com/3h9osqZKtn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands pic.twitter.com/0XOC73rJvI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Don’t Panic. You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience pic.twitter.com/H3WZqZhIO6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Tough times don’t last, tough men do pic.twitter.com/wgVJrx17IN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Be ready to work from a different place when needed pic.twitter.com/gxzfaULwFt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Call back your team members from offsite when you think the time is right, without worrying about someone’s personal milestones pic.twitter.com/pkAkhQXmVx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

When you have mastered the art, teach others. (Fin.) pic.twitter.com/eCVpToF9mz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

The thread quickly got a lot of attention online with one of the tweets getting over 13,000 likes. People said it’s helpful when an important message is made so easy to understand. Others made their own additions to the thread.

Perhaps the right way to educate people! 🙌🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/DsXEK8Exs2 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 17, 2020

Inspirational AF. Too good @sagarcasm 👏🏻. What a thought. What a message. The Wall continues to inspire us🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/XPyPSgFvxv — PhenoMenon (@vijaymenon79) March 17, 2020

This is the advice we all need https://t.co/DnzeeUJyhy — Nicholas Walmsley (@Hulegu) March 17, 2020

The best #coronavirus prevention thread of all time. https://t.co/jQHjUCPxfQ — Mild-Mannered Brand Guy (@Samit) March 16, 2020

Beautiful. Content wise this is better than the no smoking commercial which rahul endorses.🙂 — Sumeet (@sumrag) March 17, 2020

Such an awesome post during tough times.

PS- The only Man, i admire in Cricket. 🙏 He’s absolutely genuine quality Man. — November kid 11:11 💙🐘 (@GratefulDeep) March 16, 2020

Brilliant !!! I am sure The Wall will be verry happy to read this thread. — Prashant Patil ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ प्रशांत🇮🇳 (@patil_prashanth) March 16, 2020

Do your best to avoid social gatherings pic.twitter.com/fzMtW1cWCa — wash your hands (@OyeOyeMario) March 16, 2020

Be like Ashwin – kill the danger with precaution without even letting it come in your territory ;-)#CoronaVirusUpdates #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/CS05X9H2g1 — TauPun (@TauTumhare) March 16, 2020

The tweets come at a time when the death toll due to the virus has crossed 5000 globally and is now three in India. To prevent the infection from spreading, public gatherings are being discouraged and educational institutions have been shut. (Follow Coronavirus India updates here)

