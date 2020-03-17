Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19

A thread on how to fight the coronavirus like Rahul Dravid wins the internet

People said it's helpful when an  important message is made so easy to understand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2020 5:48:46 pm
coronavirus, rahul dravid, coronavirus rahul dravid thread, lessons from rahul dravid covid 19, coronavirus india, coronavirus memes, viral news, indian express People on social media agreed with the parallels drawn to Rahul Dravid and said it’s a great way to raise awareness. (Source: @sagarcasm/Twitter)

Social distancing is being employed across the world to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, and one Twitter user in India has come up with a unique thread of how to implement it, with examples from the career of cricketing legend Rahul Dravid.

Twitter user @sagarcasm listed various qualities of Dravid that should inspire people to stay away from large gatherings and slow the spread of the virus. These ranged from “It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands” to “You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience”.

Here’s the thread:

The thread quickly got a lot of attention online with one of the tweets getting over 13,000 likes. People said it’s helpful when an  important message is made so easy to understand. Others made their own additions to the thread.

The tweets come at a time when the death toll due to the virus has crossed 5000 globally and is now three in India. To prevent the infection from spreading, public gatherings are being discouraged and educational institutions have been shut. (Follow Coronavirus India updates here)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement