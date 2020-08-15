Watch: On 74th Independence Day, thousands from across the country sing national anthem together, virtually

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Gujarat to Manipur, people across the country joined in the campaign to sing the national anthem. (Source: Virtual Bharat/ Facebook)

As coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home, the 74th Independence Day celebrations were not only muted but also virtual. Amid numerous videos of celebrations that are emerging on the day, there’s one particular clip of Indians singing the national anthem from every part of the country that is going viral.

Called the ‘Sounds of India’, the video is an initiative of the Prasar Bharati that has been made possible with the help of tech giant Google, which has transformed people’s voice into one musical creation with Google AI.

Earlier this month, thousands of people from across the country participated in the one-of-the-kind AI-powered musical experiment, singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on their mobile phones and submitting the clip, either voice or video. The entries had to be submitted between August 1 and 10.

The creators and editors of Team Virtual Bharat compiled various entries to create one clip of the national anthem. “A nation comes together in one voice. From the dawn-lit mountains of Arunachal Pradesh to the golden shores of Tamil Nadu, India sings,” creators wrote online while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Google India had asked netizens to submit their voice/video recording of them singing the song penned down and composed by Rabindranath Tagore so as to mark the special celebration virtually.

A big shout-out to everyone who submitted their entry for recreating ‘Jana Gana Mana’ 🙌🏽 Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow as we celebrate the many #SoundsofIndia singing the national anthem this #IndependenceDay. The countdown begins 🕰 pic.twitter.com/lARapps4GT — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 14, 2020

Google, also celebrated Indian Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage continuing the same theme, highlighting diversity of Indian art and culture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd