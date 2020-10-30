Watch: Chris Hemsworth’s son interrupts his underwater meditation regime video

As Hemsworth’s calm narration plays in the background, the video shows him physically trying to shoo away his son in the pool when he swims in front of the frame.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth’s six-year-old son interrupted the star’s underwater meditation and the video of the incident is doing the rounds of social media.

In a video clip shared to his fitness and wellness-focused YouTube channel ‘Centr’, the 37-year-old actor best known for playing Marvel superhero Thor can be seen sitting at the bottom of a pool. However, as he tries to meditate, one of his twin sons swims into the frame, interrupting the routine.

“Affirmations that positively, absolutely, probably (Most likely) won’t make your 2020 worse,” Hemsworth says in the video as he sits at the bottom of a pool with goggles on.

“Simply push your worries away until it’s just you, your thoughts and this moment of absolute tranquillity,” Hemsworth says in the background, as the actor is seen trying to shoo away his son.

Watch the video here:

However, despite his efforts, Hemsworth’s son appears again in the frame and distracts him.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

