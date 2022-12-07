Watch: Here’s how this youngster saved a dog amid pouring rain

Not many step out of their comfort zone and lend a helping hand to an animal in distress. A video of a young man getting inside a drain to help a dog lying near it while getting drenched in rain is doing the rounds on the internet. The young man who seemed to be a student has won praise online for his selfless act.

The clip shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab shows a group of youngsters, seemingly students, holding umbrellas and standing in the rain on a roadside. Two of them are seen peeking inside the drain while others move away. The youngster, wearing his bag on his shoulders, gets inside the drain amid the pouring rain. A truck is seen taking a turn and moving through the road, blocking the view of what happens next. After the vehicle moves away, the two youngsters are seen crossing the road accompanied by the limping dog.

The clip was captioned “won heart”, roughly translated from Hindi. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has garnered more than 4,900 views on Twitter. Users showered praises for the youngster’s gesture. A user commented, “Very good work God bless you.”

Animal rescue videos often move netizens and in September this year, a video featuring construction workers saving a dog from drowning using their digger went viral on social media. The builder group in Ecuador was widely praised online for their act.