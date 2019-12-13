The latest meme to trend is the ‘Yes to All’ option in a Windows message box

An example of the latest meme to trend (Getty images/ representational photo) An example of the latest meme to trend (Getty images/ representational photo)

The latest meme to trend a Windows’ message box which allows users to choose between multiple options, and it is being applied to various scenarios in which people would choose the ‘Yes to All’ option.

From ordering everything food at a restaurant to poking fun at actor Ranveer Singh’s sartorial choices, there is no shortage of situations in which people feel the Yes to All option is most relevant one.

From mythology to cricket, here are the various scenarios in which people feel the option is the most likely one to be picked:

*restaurant scenes* Friend: Kya bolun? Pizza, Chinese, Chole Bhature, Chaat ya Main Course? Me: pic.twitter.com/cMsBrSOgkI — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) December 12, 2019

boy: hum bhai bahno me sabse jyada pyar kise karti ho? maa: pic.twitter.com/LE0Hyh1fnc — D J (@djaywalebabu) December 12, 2019

Yuvi choosing which ball to attack while facing Stuart Broad.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/iW3ggoVAKW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2019

Girl – ” No one texts me” In inbox – *29 unread messages* “Ignore?” pic.twitter.com/8n3oF3ROIS — Eleven🕷️ (@IamShree_) December 12, 2019

*golgappe stall* Bhaiya – Madam, teekha paani? Meetha paani? Jeera pani? Pudina pani? Me – pic.twitter.com/2TuPunZBdk — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) December 10, 2019

Bro- mere kuch assignments bana degi?

Me- nope🙂

He- okay I’ll buy you shoes

Me- pic.twitter.com/HYWypPlEjm — भाव_Naa🇮🇳 (@__doraemon11__) December 12, 2019

Waiter – Aaj hamare yahan free buffet hai.. Aap ka kya order hai. pic.twitter.com/OWeFyrJbr4 — Pagla Dr. (@dr_pagla) December 12, 2019

Kon kon log mujhe pasand nahi hai? BTS fans?

Tik Tokers?

Relatives?

Mere tweet rt nahi karne wale? Me : pic.twitter.com/Pp8EfULTiV — Savage_नारी_ 😼 (@atram_shatram) December 11, 2019

Deleting images of notes after you see “Congratulations you’ve cleared the exam” pic.twitter.com/winOdciKO6 — Aarpee (@TweetsofRP) December 10, 2019

***** Gangs of Wasseypur ***** Kiska badla lega ? -Baap ka,

-Dada ka,

-Bhai ka. faizal : pic.twitter.com/urAi4g4WlN — Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) December 12, 2019

Friend: I have a good content.Toh kaha post karna chahiye ? Twitter, Insta ya FB page. Social Media Influencers: pic.twitter.com/Ov8P0QtMlI — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 11, 2019

Reporter: Kaun kaun chor hai sir? Anil Kapoor in Nayak: pic.twitter.com/28R9hnkQOk — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) December 10, 2019

Draupadi: You have five sons, whom should I married to? Kunti: pic.twitter.com/HfDZd1TTiP — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 12, 2019

Hanuman Ji on reaching sanjeevani parvat pic.twitter.com/NdaU3fbEEw — Why not? (@yogesh_m_) December 11, 2019

Series of events. pic.twitter.com/8yXcceoEjK — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) December 10, 2019

Can you think of a situation where you can use this option is the most relevant one for you?

