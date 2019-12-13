Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

The latest meme to trend is the ‘Yes to All’ option in a Windows message box

From ordering everything food at a restaurant to poking fun at actor Ranveer Singh's sartorial choices, there is no shortage of situations in which people feel the Yes to All option is most relevant one.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 13, 2019 1:35:28 pm
desi memes, indian memes, yes to all memes, latest memes, windows memes, computer select all memes, indian express An example of the latest meme to trend (Getty images/ representational photo)

The latest meme to trend a Windows’ message box which allows users to choose between multiple options, and it is being applied to various scenarios in which people would choose the ‘Yes to All’ option.

From ordering everything food at a restaurant to poking fun at actor Ranveer Singh’s sartorial choices, there is no shortage of situations in which people feel the Yes to All option is most relevant one.

From mythology to cricket, here are the various scenarios in which people feel the option is the most likely one to be picked:

Can you think of a situation where you can use this option is the most relevant one for you?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement