‘Date or pass’: This woman passes Shah Rukh Khan, says yes for date with Sidharth Malhotra

No matter wherever Bollywood lovers live, they cannot stop gushing over the actors and their admiration for actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan is immense. When posed with the chance to go on a date with any one of them, almost everybody would immediately seize the opportunity.

An Instagram influencer was curious to find out which Bollywood actor a foreigner would find alluring and would dare to go on a date and the results have shocked the internet. In the funny “Date or Pass Bollywood Edition” game, Shekar, the Instagram user whose bio says he is an artist, introduces a person with photographs of popular Bollywood actors.

The woman nods and agrees on a date with Sidharth Malhotra, but finds no interest in Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and even Shah Rukh Khan. As she does not seem interested in Shah Rukh Khan, Shekar, who finds it hard to believe, reiterates the question, but still she “passes” Shah Rukh Khan. However, when it comes to Hrithik Roshan, she thinks for a while and agrees to a date with him.

The woman’s reaction angered Bollywood lovers and Shah Rukh Khan fans could not believe it was real. “It’s evident this is scripted, who passes on srk,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “The hesitation on Hrithik was insulting but I’ll give her the benefit of doubt and say she was mesmerized and forgot how to speak.” A third user commented, “I don’t trust people who would pass on SRK. But romantic relationships are fleeting and friendships are forever so I would rather be besties with SRK.”