scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

‘Date or pass’: This woman passes Shah Rukh Khan, says yes for date with Sidharth Malhotra

The woman's reaction angered Bollywood lovers and Shah Rukh Khan fans could not believe it was real.

Date or pass, shah rukh khan, woman passes date with shah rukh khan, date with srk, indian expressAs she does not seem interested in Shah Rukh Khan, Shekar, who finds it hard to believe, reiterates the question, but still she "passes" Shah Rukh Khan.

No matter wherever Bollywood lovers live, they cannot stop gushing over the actors and their admiration for actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan is immense. When posed with the chance to go on a date with any one of them, almost everybody would immediately seize the opportunity.

An Instagram influencer was curious to find out which Bollywood actor a foreigner would find alluring and would dare to go on a date and the results have shocked the internet. In the funny “Date or Pass Bollywood Edition” game, Shekar, the Instagram user whose bio says he is an artist, introduces a person with photographs of popular Bollywood actors.

ALSO READ |Watch: Desi fan teaches Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move to American content creator

The woman nods and agrees on a date with Sidharth Malhotra, but finds no interest in Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and even Shah Rukh Khan. As she does not seem interested in Shah Rukh Khan, Shekar, who finds it hard to believe, reiterates the question, but still she “passes” Shah Rukh Khan. However, when it comes to Hrithik Roshan, she thinks for a while and agrees to a date with him.

The woman’s reaction angered Bollywood lovers and Shah Rukh Khan fans could not believe it was real. “It’s evident this is scripted, who passes on srk,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “The hesitation on Hrithik was insulting but I’ll give her the benefit of doubt and say she was mesmerized and forgot how to speak.” A third user commented, “I don’t trust people who would pass on SRK. But romantic relationships are fleeting and friendships are forever so I would rather be besties with SRK.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 03:44:25 pm
Next Story

Many school children among 252 dead in Indonesia quake

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement