Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

This wedding menu card from the 90s is making netizens nostalgic

A wedding invite-cum-food menu from the 90s has surfaced on Twitter and is giving netizens a strong attack of nostalgia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 3:24:16 pm
wedding, wedding card, wedding card viral, wedding card, marriage wedding cards viral tweet, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsServing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, the food menu cum wedding invite left netizens feeling nostalgic.

Marriages in India have evolved over the years and so have the invites. From elaborate designer invitation boxes similar to the ones sent for Akash Ambani’s wedding to the eco-friendly ones sent by Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, the invite is no more a simple affair and neither is the food served at the functions. But before Indian weddings turned into elaborate affairs, both invites and the food spread were unpretentious and simplicity itself.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a picture of her parents’ wedding food menu and it is bound to make you feel nostalgic. “Omg! My cousin found my parents’ wedding reception menu card,” tweeted user @SadMandalorian while sharing a picture of a floral printed card that read, “Abir weds Isita.” Interestingly, on opening the wedding card, one can see all the food items that were served at the wedding. Here, take a look:

see the full post here:

Serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, the food menu-cum-wedding invite left netizens feeling nostalgic. Many also were quite intrigued by it being such a multi-purpose invite. However, some also joked about all the spelling errors such as ‘Motor panir’ in the food. Many pointed out that the dishes were written the way a Bengali family would pronounce them.

Some also mentioned that they remember getting keychains along with the wedding invite as a marketing strategy used by caterers.

Do you remember getting such wedding invites?

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
