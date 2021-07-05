This wedding menu card from the 90s is making netizens nostalgic

Marriages in India have evolved over the years and so have the invites. From elaborate designer invitation boxes similar to the ones sent for Akash Ambani’s wedding to the eco-friendly ones sent by Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, the invite is no more a simple affair and neither is the food served at the functions. But before Indian weddings turned into elaborate affairs, both invites and the food spread were unpretentious and simplicity itself.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a picture of her parents’ wedding food menu and it is bound to make you feel nostalgic. “Omg! My cousin found my parents’ wedding reception menu card,” tweeted user @SadMandalorian while sharing a picture of a floral printed card that read, “Abir weds Isita.” Interestingly, on opening the wedding card, one can see all the food items that were served at the wedding. Here, take a look:

see the full post here:

Omg my cousin found my parents’ wedding reception menu card 😭 💛 pic.twitter.com/14GtgtGnH4 — Sad Mandalorian (@SadMandalorian) July 4, 2021

Serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, the food menu-cum-wedding invite left netizens feeling nostalgic. Many also were quite intrigued by it being such a multi-purpose invite. However, some also joked about all the spelling errors such as ‘Motor panir’ in the food. Many pointed out that the dishes were written the way a Bengali family would pronounce them.

Vegetarian der toh khabar hi technically salad. — PJ Aqeel (@tantanoo) July 4, 2021

Motor panir 😆 — Prateek Mago 👨🏻‍✈️ (@deMAGOrgan_) July 4, 2021

It has been written in the way they used to pronounce it. — Himanshu (@hims_negi) July 4, 2021

Some also mentioned that they remember getting keychains along with the wedding invite as a marketing strategy used by caterers.

I loved the keychains! They were so sturdy and useful. Some were even printed on banknotes and stuff. — Sad Mandalorian (@SadMandalorian) July 4, 2021

Oh, that’s sad indeed. Maybe you can start collecting them again and scrapbooking it this time round. And maybe you’ll also find out the menu from your parents wedding. Good luck! — Sad Mandalorian (@SadMandalorian) July 4, 2021

Do you remember getting such wedding invites?