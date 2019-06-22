This purifier ad claiming it gives ‘pure vegetarian water’ has left people in splits

The key to making a mark with any marketing strategy is to make your product stand out from the rest. Recently, a company devised a rather unusual advertising ploy to promote its water purifier. They claimed that the water purified in their purifier ensures — wait for it — “pure vegetarian”!

Advertising

Moreover, the product comes with a green dot, indicating that its vegetarian in nature. “Boiling will kill germs but the killed germs are still in the water, not making it vegetarian water. Prestige LifeStraw uses Ultra filtration with hollow fibre technology that physically REMOVES all virus, bacteria and Cysts, leaving only pure water with NO germs, dead or alive in it,” reads the description on company’s website.

Netizens were dumbstruck when they came across the bizarre advertisement in a newspaper recently. While some thought it made zero sense, others started cracking hilarious and sarcastic jokes online, trolling the ad agency and company for devising such a campaign.

Imagine vegetarian water enthusiasts realising how much dead skin and how many living spiders they eat in a year. pic.twitter.com/MPJTLObsKv — carrom ramwanu, juice keeanu (@BucketheadCase) June 21, 2019

After reading the advertisement, I wonder which water all the Pure Veg restaurants in India use.

What more lies ahead..

Jain water ..?

Halal water..?

Why do we forget we are part of nature. pic.twitter.com/lkVCPXo9Sc — Vivek Sakpal (@viveksakpal) June 21, 2019

It’s sad that all vegetarians have been drinking non veg water all these years. I hope they do course correction and refuse to drink any water that is non veg! pic.twitter.com/M11nKvIZyX — dorku (@Dorkstar) June 21, 2019

Veg water – because micro organisms in the water make it non-vegetarian! But air we breathe has microorganisms too, and delivering veg air will probably be the next big business potential #FacePalm #environment #vegwater #kyahaiye pic.twitter.com/hPtiu1bBL0 — Nishant Singh (@knishant_) June 21, 2019

Water is non veg and India is damaged beyond repair. Circus continues#water #circus pic.twitter.com/77Lt7bih8x — TheNikhil (@vermanikhilv) June 21, 2019

Wtf is this shit. Since when did water become veg/non veg.

#Prestige pic.twitter.com/RlA8TqsTj4 — Faizan Lone (@eccentricfaizan) June 21, 2019

All water bodies, the source of drinking water are infested with amphibians, which dwell and breed in it. Therefore the water that we drink is non veg in nature, thus the need for pure veg water😜 https://t.co/eHrWBOHMml — Brutus_Romeo (@BrutusRomeo) June 21, 2019

Stupids! from that logic please try and make vegetarian curd and milk. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. — Rajiv Dhimole (@rajivdhimole) June 21, 2019

Lool what is this nonsense. Hope they drink some harpic to kill their gut bacteria too? 😬 https://t.co/7M8yEqKcnH — 𝚔 𝚒 𝚜 𝚑 𝚘 𝚛 𝚎 (@KishoreGSundar) June 21, 2019

Next up ‘purest water’ with no onion or garlic & a drop of gau mootr. https://t.co/jLusmMpWr7 — Grumble Bee (@sumit_roy_) June 20, 2019

Oh dear…do they know that dosa batter, dahi, kanji…contain bacteria. Pure vegetarians are a gullible lot! https://t.co/9fqKI5DxA3 — Sharon Fernandes (@scribbleamus) June 21, 2019

What’s next… here’s your oxygen and hydrogen ..make ur own water. https://t.co/JXj06kLnnV — Nilesh Deotale (@NDeotale) June 21, 2019

*faceplam* What’s the point now of vegetarian water? As it is by now the ‘dharam has been bhrasht’ for all. Lawl. https://t.co/80VA4qo4Ls — Jitterbug (@OldMonkOddity) June 21, 2019