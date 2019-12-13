‘Eeewww’: A photo of a dish that combines instant noodles with oranges is going viral

Many wondered why it was made in the first place. Many wondered why it was made in the first place.

There really is no end to the bizarre food combinations that can be found on social media. After the sweet Maggi kheer, there’s now a version of the noodles with oranges that’s doing the rounds of social media.

While many who like oranges claimed that they felt like vomiting after seeing the combination, fans of instant noodles begged for people to “stop ruining their comfort food”.

A Twitter user shared a photo of the dish after claiming to have chanced upon the unusual combination on another person’s Instagram story. “Just saw this on a friend’s IG story bruh what are y’all smoking,” Twitter user @potathoe69 wrote while sharing the picture.

Just saw this on a friend’s IG story bruh what are y’all smoking pic.twitter.com/v63FEneIgI — PotatHOE (@potathoe69) December 11, 2019

Here’s how other people reacted to the photo:

Maybe he’s preparing for next MasterChef season 😂 — ⭐🐼DJ Panda🐼⭐ (@d_dj_rocks) December 12, 2019

When a vegetarian try to make replica of Prawn noodle soup dish. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0yVBcz396t — Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) December 12, 2019

What did they thought they will make? Some sort of non fat detox drink? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Confused (@VasuDrashti) December 11, 2019

pic.twitter.com/1oVy7xnxsC — Your friendly neighborhood curly headed cutie (@Themessybungirl) December 11, 2019

I almost puked wtf 🤢 https://t.co/U5dMxVZwx8 — Aayushi (@aayushhiiiii) December 11, 2019

Ye subah subah kya dikha diya 😭 pic.twitter.com/DwuNZfFJwd — Saurabh Mishra (@SaurabhM16) December 11, 2019

How do I report this https://t.co/kBaYZ2LpIa — Kalai💕|芸術| シ (@mynameisKalai) December 11, 2019

please get off the internet pic.twitter.com/5Bq088UK7j — yeet (@notjeet) December 11, 2019

