Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Eeewww’: A photo of a dish that combines instant noodles with oranges is going viral

While many who like oranges claimed that they felt like vomiting after seeing the combination, fans of instant noodles begged for people to "stop ruining their comfort food".

Published: December 13, 2019 2:56:36 pm
Many wondered why it was made in the first place.

There really is no end to the bizarre food combinations that can be found on social media. After the sweet Maggi kheer, there’s now a version of the noodles with oranges that’s doing the rounds of social media.

A Twitter user shared a photo of the dish after claiming to have chanced upon the unusual combination on another person’s Instagram story. “Just saw this on a friend’s IG story bruh what are y’all smoking,” Twitter user @potathoe69 wrote while sharing the picture.

Here’s how other people reacted to the photo:

 

