Thursday, June 02, 2022
This video shows ‘what tiger tourism should be’

An IFS officer shared a video that showed a tigress and her cubs peacefully crossing past wildlife safari visitors.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2022 8:05:06 pm
Tigress and cubs walk past tourist jeeps, Tiger cubs central india, central indian tiger reserved, tiger cubs video, Indian expressAfter years of conservation efforts, the tiger population in India has steadily increased.

Jungle tourism, especially tiger or lion safaris, is often critiqued for being invasive and harmful to the wildlife. On Tuesday, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, shared a small clip that showed how ethical wildlife tourism should be.

In the undated video, one can see a tigress and her cubs crossing a mud trail as tourist jeeps watch them from a distance. There is absolute silence in the video and the animals seem unbothered by the human presence. It appears that the 36-second video was shot by a person from one of the jeeps.

While sharing the video, Nanda wrote, “This is what tiger tourism should be. Maintaining safe distance and treating the queen & its cub with respect”.

Commenting on his video, a Twitter user wrote, “Watch from safe distance and observe animal behaviour. Good guides, if present, can throw more light on the same.”

Another person wrote, “Magnificent- and exactly how they should be living – free. Don’t disclose the location, we don’t need more of these beautiful animals lost to poachers … or some tourists there purely for the thrill of the kill.”

When enquired about the location where the video was shot, Nanda refused to give the exact location and wrote, “From one of the Central Indian Tiger Reserve. Better to leave it at that.”

After years of conservation efforts, the tiger population in India has steadily increased. However, the rapid urbanisation and general insensitivity towards wildlife continue to endanger the life of wildcats.

