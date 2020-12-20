This video of tiger sneaking behind elephant has netizens intrigued

The video taken at the Nagarhole National Park And Tiger Reserve. (Source: @anandmahindra//Twitter)

A video of a tiger sneakily sitting behind an elephant has gone viral on social media, with many left wondering what happened next.

Shared on Twitter by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, the 59-second clip shows an elephant casually grazing on a field. However, when the camera zooms in, a tiger can be spotted camouflaged in the bushes behind the elephant.

“‘Tyger Tyger, burning bright, ….. In what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes?’ William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip,” tweeted Mahindra.

According to the post, the video was shot at the Nagarhole National Park And Tiger Reserve and sent to the businessman’s sister, who lives in Coorg.

Watch the video here:

Burnt the fire of thine eyes?” William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip. (Shared by my sister who has a home in Coorg.The person who sent it to her said it’s from the Nagarhole reserve) pic.twitter.com/zavAMlcmif — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2020

The clip was widely circulated on the microblogging website and garnered over 39,000 views. Many were intrigued by the clip and wondered whether the tiger attacked the elephant or not.

Can a single tiger take on an elephant all alone? Just curious — Todays Indian (@todaysindyan) December 19, 2020

Very lucky to spot the big cat. All my previous visits, I could only see leopards. — Rocky (@_CryOfTheWolf) December 19, 2020

More encounters like this clearly shows that they are getting closer to human habitats and they are not afraid. Need to stop deforestation. — Neeraj Bidi (@NeerajBidi) December 19, 2020

Wonder what happened later ? Did the Tiger attack the Elephant? — Manoj (@mgknair) December 19, 2020

those eyes are really intense — Siva (@ksivakumar09) December 19, 2020

Great moment captured. — JRMohan (@JRMohan3) December 19, 2020

Such a fierce gaze! I hope I will get to see a tiger in the wild shortly. I am keeping my fingers crossed. — Arpana M (@m_arpana) December 19, 2020

