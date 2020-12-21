scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

This video of tiger sneaking behind elephant has netizens intrigued

Since being shared online, the clip was widely circulated on the microblogging website and garnered over 39,000 views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2020 10:28:43 am
tiger elephant, tiger elephant viral video, anand mahindra viral video, anand mahindra twitter, twitter reactions, Trending news, indian express newsThe video taken at the Nagarhole National Park And Tiger Reserve. (Source: @anandmahindra//Twitter)

A video of a tiger sneakily sitting behind an elephant has gone viral on social media, with many left wondering what happened next.

Shared on Twitter by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, the 59-second clip shows an elephant casually grazing on a field. However, when the camera zooms in, a tiger can be spotted camouflaged in the bushes behind the elephant.

“‘Tyger Tyger, burning bright, ….. In what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes?’ William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip,” tweeted Mahindra.

According to the post, the video was shot at the Nagarhole National Park And Tiger Reserve and sent to the businessman’s sister, who lives in Coorg.

Watch the video here:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The clip was widely circulated on the microblogging website and garnered over 39,000 views. Many were intrigued by the clip and wondered whether the tiger attacked the elephant or not.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement