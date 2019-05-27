Toggle Menu
This video of a man making his way through a crowd has Indians thinking of trains here

Created by German design and art company ExtraWeg and titled "Crowded", the small quirky art shows the balloon figure making it's way out from a crowd after saying sorry multiple times.

How you feel while going towards the gate during rush hours in a metro or local train!

Doing the rounds of the Internet is a bizarre video of pink balloons with human faces, and it triggered some interesting reactions, mostly among Indians who found it depicted the true scenario at any congested place.

As the footage showed, a balloon shaped like a face, squeezing and pushing forward through a crowd, it reminded many about the gathering in a local train or crowded metro in a rush hour.

Created by German design and art company ExtraWeg and titled “Crowded”, the small quirky art shows the balloon figure making it’s way out from a crowd after saying sorry multiple times. And although he reaches the edge of the crowd, the journey begins all over again as it runs into another crowd. The clip designed by Nikita Khotulev struck a chord with many Netizens online, who turned it into a meme that best captured their mood in similar situations.

Sample these:

