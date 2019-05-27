This video of a man making his way through a crowd has Indians thinking of trains here

Doing the rounds of the Internet is a bizarre video of pink balloons with human faces, and it triggered some interesting reactions, mostly among Indians who found it depicted the true scenario at any congested place.

Advertising

As the footage showed, a balloon shaped like a face, squeezing and pushing forward through a crowd, it reminded many about the gathering in a local train or crowded metro in a rush hour.

ALSO READ | Desi Tweeple are having a blast using the English alphabet to craft clever memes

Created by German design and art company ExtraWeg and titled “Crowded”, the small quirky art shows the balloon figure making it’s way out from a crowd after saying sorry multiple times. And although he reaches the edge of the crowd, the journey begins all over again as it runs into another crowd. The clip designed by Nikita Khotulev struck a chord with many Netizens online, who turned it into a meme that best captured their mood in similar situations.

Sample these:

Mahagathbandhan challenges a race for PM chair among 22PMs. — Panditani (@D1511) May 26, 2019

When you get into Vasai train and try to get down at Kandivali. pic.twitter.com/RqYdzEnR5r — Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) May 26, 2019

Journey from Dadar Central to Dadar Western. Mumbai Local. 😟 pic.twitter.com/pC2acKnbvU — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 26, 2019

Bike riders while they are stuck in a traffic jam. https://t.co/9RZuyo4m3Y — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 26, 2019

When you are in Mumbai local and you suddenly realize you have to get off at the next station. https://t.co/M26GGEwoQw — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) May 26, 2019

Top view local trains https://t.co/SoSJvv5vR4 — ᕲᒚ 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) May 26, 2019

State of Kerala in the recent Indian election — Sunil Koul (@koulsu) May 26, 2019

me trying to entered in indian local compartment train.”aage badoo” https://t.co/J0odNPJSdi — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) May 26, 2019

This is how you buy alcohol at the stadium. — Mother of 6❤️ (@DODO_MASONDO) May 26, 2019

When you walk through a crowd at a music festival — Guy Jung (@guy_jung13) May 25, 2019