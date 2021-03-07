scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

This unspoken friendship between a chaiwala and his customer has left netizens emotional

It was only during the last visit to the tea stall that Dharmesh acknowledged and understood the bond the two had shared over the last six years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 7, 2021 11:40:13 am
Bengaluru, Bangalore, Bangalore man, Bangalore chai walla story, Bangalore trending, viral tweets, man shares bond with tea maker, street vendor, indian express, indian express newsWhile the two men seldom spoke, they warmly greeted one another every time they met. (Source: Pixabay.com)

It is not uncommon for desi tea drinkers to frequent road-side stalls to get their daily hot cup. However, sometimes in these brief visits, unusual bonds are formed and that is what Bangalore based Dharmesh Ba realised when the Malayalee chaiwala, he often went to, announced that he is closing the shop.

In a series of tweets, Dharmesh narrated his first and last visit to the tea stall. “I moved to Bangalore in 2015 and stayed in a studio apartment near Koramangala. I started making a regular visit to a small tea and condiments shop near my way home. The shop was run by a Malayalee who hailed from a small town in Kerala. He was known by the name PM.”

While the two men seldom spoke, they warmly greeted one another every time they met. “We never spoke more than that. In fact, I don’t even know the name of the shop. It was called the ‘Chetta’s shop’,” Dharmesh tweeted.

Even after shifting away from the tea stall, Dharmesh continued his visits and even promised to stop by whenever around. “I have moved to 4 homes since then. But it became my ritual to visit his shop for tea whenever I was in Koramangala,” Dharmesh wrote. “He was the sort of person I had to catch-up with,” he added.

On a recent visit to the tea stall, Dharmesh was left heartbroken when he found out that the shop was being closed. However, it was during the last few moments with the vendor that he acknowledged the bond the two had shared over the last six years.

