This unspoken friendship between a chaiwala and his customer has left netizens emotional

While the two men seldom spoke, they warmly greeted one another every time they met. (Source: Pixabay.com)

It is not uncommon for desi tea drinkers to frequent road-side stalls to get their daily hot cup. However, sometimes in these brief visits, unusual bonds are formed and that is what Bangalore based Dharmesh Ba realised when the Malayalee chaiwala, he often went to, announced that he is closing the shop.

In a series of tweets, Dharmesh narrated his first and last visit to the tea stall. “I moved to Bangalore in 2015 and stayed in a studio apartment near Koramangala. I started making a regular visit to a small tea and condiments shop near my way home. The shop was run by a Malayalee who hailed from a small town in Kerala. He was known by the name PM.”

Everyday I visited we would share a smile and good morning. We never spoke more than that. Infact I don’t even know the name of the shop. It was called the ‘Chetta’s shop’ When I decided to move homes in 2017, I informed him and promised him to visit him whenever I’m around — Dharmesh Ba (@dharmeshba) March 5, 2021

Today when I visited him after many months I saw him standing almost teary eyed with his shop almost empty and him handing over tea to a customer. He was elated to see me. I enquired and he responded that it was his last day as he is shutting down the shop permanently. — Dharmesh Ba (@dharmeshba) March 5, 2021

Even after shifting away from the tea stall, Dharmesh continued his visits and even promised to stop by whenever around. “I have moved to 4 homes since then. But it became my ritual to visit his shop for tea whenever I was in Koramangala,” Dharmesh wrote. “He was the sort of person I had to catch-up with,” he added.

I couldn’t find a name for the relationship we shared but I will definitely miss a friend and companion who made me happy and feel home in Bangalore. Hope PM has a great life ahead. Bangalore is all about these relationships I earned over time 🙂 — Dharmesh Ba (@dharmeshba) March 5, 2021

On a recent visit to the tea stall, Dharmesh was left heartbroken when he found out that the shop was being closed. However, it was during the last few moments with the vendor that he acknowledged the bond the two had shared over the last six years.