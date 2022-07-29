scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

‘Best typo ever’: This typo on a rental ad has netizens in splits

A rental ad posted on Twitter says the apartment cannot be rented to poets, goes viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 11:17:02 am
No poets apartment rent ad, Funny apartment rent call, No poets says rent call, Funny viral memes apartment rental, Indian expressMany people wondered if there was a typo in the advertisement and instead of “No poets”

A rental ad for an apartment is going viral on social media, all thanks to a peculiar condition mentioned in it.

According to a photo of the advertisement, the renter has mentioned that the apartment cannot be rented to poets. The simple and concise ad reads, “Unfurnished Apartments for rent. One bedroom apartment. All utilities included. No poets. No smoking. Available. July 1. 802-747-9094.”

ALSO READ |Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee souvenir typo raises eyebrows

A Twitter user by the name dori jean (@ContentAbundant) posted a picture of this odd advertisement on Twitter and the tweet soon gathered over 1,400 likes since it was posted on Thursday.

Commenting on the tweet, many people wondered if there was a typo in the advertisement and instead of “No poets”, the renting party wanted to write “No pets”. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “I assume it’s supposed to say no pets? But funnier this way. More important than the no smokers, too, evidently.”

Many others jokingly agreed to the renter’s ‘No poets’ condition. A Twitter user wrote, “Poets do have a problem with fire. Speaking as someone who struggles with water boiling on stove, candles, and the like…”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

This is not the first time that the odd terms and conditions required for getting into a rental agreement have made the news. In April this year, a woman who was house hunting in Bengaluru shared how she was asked to fill a questionnaire that included questions such as who was her favourite Marvel hero or which member of the FRIENDS cast did she share a personality with.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement