‘Best typo ever’: This typo on a rental ad has netizens in splits

A rental ad for an apartment is going viral on social media, all thanks to a peculiar condition mentioned in it.
According to a photo of the advertisement, the renter has mentioned that the apartment cannot be rented to poets. The simple and concise ad reads, “Unfurnished Apartments for rent. One bedroom apartment. All utilities included. No poets. No smoking. Available. July 1. 802-747-9094.”
A Twitter user by the name dori jean (@ContentAbundant) posted a picture of this odd advertisement on Twitter and the tweet soon gathered over 1,400 likes since it was posted on Thursday.
what the heck 😆 pic.twitter.com/YnssMBx5hy
— dori jean (@ContentAbundant) July 28, 2022
Poets are high maintenance and tend to leave a mess.
— Postmodern Malone (@3vilbasterd) July 28, 2022
As a smoking poet I object
— Seán Maguire (@seanmaguire77) July 28, 2022
Best typo ever
— bamboo_princess (@bamboo_princess) July 29, 2022
Dated a poet for 5 years a lifetime or so ago. I get it.
— Margaret Bauer (@QueenBofNC) July 29, 2022
Honestly I totally get it
— JuddsKidding (@JuddsKidding) July 28, 2022
😂 ah we need full story 😂 this ain’t it bro
— poetivist (@mrpoetivist) July 28, 2022
Poets do have a problem with fire. Speaking as someone who struggles with water boiling on stove, candles, and the like…
— Caroline E Young (@CarolineEYoung1) July 29, 2022
I assume it’s supposed to say no pets? But funnier this way. More important than the no smokers, too, evidently.
— Paul Meloche (@Melocheman) July 28, 2022
Understandable really, all that angst, you can never get it out of the soft furnishings
— Martin Hawkes (@MartyTuff) July 28, 2022
Commenting on the tweet, many people wondered if there was a typo in the advertisement and instead of “No poets”, the renting party wanted to write “No pets”. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “I assume it’s supposed to say no pets? But funnier this way. More important than the no smokers, too, evidently.”
Many others jokingly agreed to the renter’s ‘No poets’ condition. A Twitter user wrote, “Poets do have a problem with fire. Speaking as someone who struggles with water boiling on stove, candles, and the like…”.
This is not the first time that the odd terms and conditions required for getting into a rental agreement have made the news. In April this year, a woman who was house hunting in Bengaluru shared how she was asked to fill a questionnaire that included questions such as who was her favourite Marvel hero or which member of the FRIENDS cast did she share a personality with.
