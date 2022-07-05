This ’90s Annual day dance’ recreation has left netizens amused, and nostalgic

Annual days at school or college are eventful and full of funny moments for many. Making netizens reminisce their student lives, three men has shared a video featuring “90s Annual day dance”. Internet users were left in splits with their short clip.

The now-viral clip shows the men grooving to Bollywood song Nannare. One of them is seen perplexed over the moves and simply follows another person — a typical scenario during stage performances. Another man comes to the center making moves and the trio continue dancing to the beats of the Guru film song. One of the men’s cloth slips and falls during the performance and he is seen kicking it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hari Vikkals (@hari_._muniyappan)

The clip shared by Hari Muniyappan, an actor as per his Instagram bio and Vikkals Vikram, stand up comedian. “Nanare Song (90s annual day dance ),” they captioned the clip. Their Instagram accounts include many funny videos.

The clip has amassed more than 20.6 million views on Instagram and more than 1,900,000 likes. Several actors also responded to the hilarious video. Actor Priya Mani Raj commented, “this is hilarious !!!!” and actor Gayathrie Shankar posted three laughing out loud emojis. A user commented, “throwback to primary days 😭.”