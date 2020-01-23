This teacher’s clever trick to learn math tables has impressed Anand Mahindra, Shah Rukh Khan

In the 2.20-minute clip, the teacher can be heard telling her students how the hand is like a calculator and can be used to do multiplication In the 2.20-minute clip, the teacher can be heard telling her students how the hand is like a calculator and can be used to do multiplication

Struggling with maths? This teacher’s trick might make it a tad bit easy for you. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra tweeted a video that featured a math teacher teaching clever shortcuts to her students to learn math multiplication tables faster.

“Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject!” wrote Mahindra while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the 2.20-minute clip, the teacher can be heard telling her students how the hand is like a calculator and can be used to do multiplication. She then goes on to teach them how to learn the table of 9 by counting their fingers.

Watch the video here:

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

The viral clip not only impressed Mahindra but Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as well. Retweeting Mahindra’s post, he wrote, “Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods.”

Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods. https://t.co/nC8qIojGVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

This type of creative mindset of teachers can definitely improve the quality of education and students 👏🏻 https://t.co/97NQFVhs3X — Sravan Venky (@SravanVenky) January 23, 2020

Clever life hacks, there is always a “better/easier” way to do something. https://t.co/fpNwnhCewI — meheraeqbal (@meheraeqbal) January 23, 2020

Do you know any such math tricks? Tell us in the comments section below.

