Toggle Menu
This spoof video of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track created by Indonesian fans is winning the Internethttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/this-spoof-video-of-kuch-kuch-hota-hai-title-track-created-by-indonesian-fans-is-winning-the-internet-5648579/

This spoof video of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track created by Indonesian fans is winning the Internet

In a spoof video now going viral, the group of young actors reacted the title track of the 1998 film in Indonesia's Stonehenge Yogyakarta. In their tribute to the Karan Johar film, the actors not only dressed as Tina, Anjali and Rahul but created the song scene by scene!

kuch kuch hota hai, shah rukh khan, kuch kuch hota hai spoof, foreigners bollywood songs, foreigner srk song, viral video, funny videos, indian express
The tribute to the iconic Bollywood film has brought a wide smile on desi fans.

Bollywood films and stars enjoyed immense popularity across the globe.  And topping the popularity charts is the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, and his romantic films. Among the colossal fan base of the actor are three Indonesians who have exhibited their love for him in the best possible way.

The three young actors have remade a song of King Khan and the on-screen chemistry therein. And the film they have chosen is the track of Karan Johar’s debut feature film, the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the song, the three are not only dressed as Tina, Anjali and Rahul but have also recreated the song shot by shot.

The video uploaded by the actors on YouTube has already clocked over 1.2 million views, but it is a small juxtaposed clip of the original song with the parody on Twitter that has got everyone talking online.

The clip garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site, and while most were left in splits, others thought the spoof video gave couple goals and wanted to recreate the same for their pre-wedding shoot with their beau!

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to it.

In case you enjoyed the small clip, watch the full video here.

Share your thoughts about the spoof in comments below.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik takes Konark Wheel to Japan, wins praise online
2 Who is farmers' friend—BSY, HDK or earthworms? Bengaluru school trolled for asking bizarre question 
3 Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dance on Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in this spoof video