This spoof video of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track created by Indonesian fans is winning the Internet

Bollywood films and stars enjoyed immense popularity across the globe. And topping the popularity charts is the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, and his romantic films. Among the colossal fan base of the actor are three Indonesians who have exhibited their love for him in the best possible way.

The three young actors have remade a song of King Khan and the on-screen chemistry therein. And the film they have chosen is the track of Karan Johar’s debut feature film, the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the song, the three are not only dressed as Tina, Anjali and Rahul but have also recreated the song shot by shot.

The video uploaded by the actors on YouTube has already clocked over 1.2 million views, but it is a small juxtaposed clip of the original song with the parody on Twitter that has got everyone talking online.

Bro who did this? 😂😂😂😂 why am I cringing so hard? Why they be thinking life is a Bollywood movie? pic.twitter.com/nHL1H9hSNc — Zee (@prestigepls) March 28, 2019

The clip garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site, and while most were left in splits, others thought the spoof video gave couple goals and wanted to recreate the same for their pre-wedding shoot with their beau!

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to it.

If you’re not trying to re-enact scenes from kuch kuch hota hai like this with me then stop texting me bc my time is clearly being wasted ✋🏾 https://t.co/ubbVVZELgA — Thanos👁 (@tiffanymcb96) March 29, 2019

Salute to them 😀😀😀 https://t.co/gDihMYo3X5 — Shashank Sahu/ ‏‎‎ششانک ساہو (@shashank_sahu5) March 29, 2019

WHO DID THIS..Deserves an award totally https://t.co/fxmQ2HBYgC — $udeep (@oldmonk_says) March 29, 2019

I hate how on point they are LOOOL https://t.co/aC6RjBNeit — Asad Uncle (@ASUHHHDBLUH) March 29, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂

If this doesn’t make you laugh today, nothing will. https://t.co/laglKwerjR — Aanchal 🇮🇳 (@followaanchal) March 29, 2019

When the client budget is low😂😂😂 https://t.co/C16dCvdV3Y — Anshul Dave (@anshul_dave) March 29, 2019

Looooooool shame but the dedication levels 5000 https://t.co/olqoiGrwZR — MiRACLE Baby (@ikonicLetz) March 29, 2019

They did a good job! pic.twitter.com/w6u7RTh13r — Noelle Mitchell (@mitchell_noelle) March 28, 2019

That leg swing at the end 🤣🤣 pure dedication this must have taken. — Rain (@RainyRain_) March 28, 2019

This is pretty sick! pic.twitter.com/6c2DFzg2jq — Komal (@skidimarink) March 28, 2019

In case you enjoyed the small clip, watch the full video here.

Share your thoughts about the spoof in comments below.