This slow-mo enactment of third-umpire review is the funniest thing on internet today

Cricket in India is almost a religion; people keep coming up with creative ways to express their love for the game. Now a hilarious video that recreates the visuals of a televised match replay is going viral.

The undated video shows a group of boys playing cricket. However, the trajectory of the ball is mimicked by a boy who is the shortest in the group. Pretending to be a ball, the boy moves towards the batsman and hits the wicket. Everyone in the team signals that it is an out as the “ball” has hit the wicket, and the umpire agrees that the batsman is out. The batsman opposes the decision and asks for a third-umpire review.

Also Read | South African legend AB de Villiers plays street cricket in Mumbai with fans. Watch

What a review 😹 pic.twitter.com/xnF1EMbYYH — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) November 30, 2022

This is where the video becomes interesting: the boys follow the same act in slow motion, but this time they show that the ball (the smaller boy) passes between the batsman’s legs and touches the wicket, concluding that it was indeed an out. They repeat the action multiple times as if the scene is being replayed on TV.

The video was shared online Wednesday by a Twitter user named Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns). Her tweet has gathered 8.7 lakh views already and has 28,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Laughed looking at it for almost half an hour. Great creativity”. Another user said, “This is best thing I have watched today. 🤣 🤣 🤣 ”.