This school used a photo of Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston instead of scientist Heisenberg’s

August 9, 2022 3:33:48 pm
In a hilarious goof-up that may leave you in splits, a school in India used a photo of Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston instead of scientist Werner Heisenberg, who is one of the main pioneers of the theory of quantum mechanics.
Cranston played the protagonist Walter White in the wildly popular crime drama series Breaking Bad. The series shows Walter White’s transformation from a chemistry teacher to a drug lord with the alias Heisenberg after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
The photo of Cranston’s Breaking Bad character is seen on the walls along with scientists such as Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.
“Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab,” says a tweet that reshared the video on Twitter.
The video was originally posted by the Twitter handle Crazy funny Stuff on August 6 and it has received over a million views so far.
See the post below:
Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/RHKs85VLFr
— Shilpa (@shilpakannan) August 8, 2022
“That’s not even “Heisenberg” without the hat! That’s just Walter White!” commented a Twitter user. “Looks like someone did it on purpose,” wrote another.
This user had this theory regarding the reason behind the goof-up.
yeah because if you search heisenberg in google.. pic.twitter.com/iNyPEBXCbM
— DJ (@jhajispeaking) August 9, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
Many people also tagged the official Twitter accounts of Bryan Cranston and Breaking Bad.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt’s OBC choice for post
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022 from August 11 onwards
Another SSLV flight soon: Space Commission member
Tribals in Gujarat have seen much progress under Modi, won’t fall for ‘enticement’: CM Bhupendra Patel
Issey Miyake, Japan’s prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Texas. Netizens applaud their effort
As Mahesh Babu turns 47, top stars and fans mark the birthday with warm wishes and re-release of smash hit Pokiri
TN CM Stalin writes to Kerala counterpart Vijayan over water discharge from Mullaperiyar dam
Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh
Lady finger for silky smooth hair? Here’s what an expert says
Bus parked outside Pune school catches fire, no one hurt
BTS’ J-Hope reveals the support he received from RM and Suga, recalls how V called him everyday before Lollapalooza