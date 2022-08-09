This school used a photo of Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston instead of scientist Heisenberg’s

In a hilarious goof-up that may leave you in splits, a school in India used a photo of Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston instead of scientist Werner Heisenberg, who is one of the main pioneers of the theory of quantum mechanics.

Cranston played the protagonist Walter White in the wildly popular crime drama series Breaking Bad. The series shows Walter White’s transformation from a chemistry teacher to a drug lord with the alias Heisenberg after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.

The photo of Cranston’s Breaking Bad character is seen on the walls along with scientists such as Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

“Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab,” says a tweet that reshared the video on Twitter.

The video was originally posted by the Twitter handle Crazy funny Stuff on August 6 and it has received over a million views so far.

Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/RHKs85VLFr — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) August 8, 2022

“That’s not even “Heisenberg” without the hat! That’s just Walter White!” commented a Twitter user. “Looks like someone did it on purpose,” wrote another.

This user had this theory regarding the reason behind the goof-up.

Many people also tagged the official Twitter accounts of Bryan Cranston and Breaking Bad.