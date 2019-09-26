Toggle Menu
This scene from Sacred Games 2 is inspiring many memes about being blindedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/this-scene-from-sacred-games-2-showing-nawazuddin-siddiqui-dazzled-by-light-is-the-new-desi-meme-6030532/

This scene from Sacred Games 2 is inspiring many memes about being blinded

The scene features the character of Gaitonde (played by Siddiqui) being exposed to light after being held captive inside a boat for 40 days, and is the newest template for memes about being blinded. 

As he is dazzled by the sunlight after coming out of the darkness and is startled, Twitterati are using it to aptly describe similar situation.

Netflix’s India Original series Sacred Games has wowed Indian audiences and inspired plenty of memes over two seasons. As the hit show starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui garnered international fame and attention with an international Emmy nomination, people came up with a new meme from the series.

Here are the various memes inspired by the scene:

Sacred Games wasn’t the only one to receive a nomination, Netflix India’s film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix were also nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Radhika Apte was nominated in the best performance by an actress category for her performance in a segment of Lust Stories.

