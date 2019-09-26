This scene from Sacred Games 2 is inspiring many memes about being blinded

Netflix’s India Original series Sacred Games has wowed Indian audiences and inspired plenty of memes over two seasons. As the hit show starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui garnered international fame and attention with an international Emmy nomination, people came up with a new meme from the series.

The scene features the character of Gaitonde (played by Siddiqui) being exposed to light after being held captive inside a boat for 40 days, and is the newest template for memes about being blinded.

Here are the various memes inspired by the scene:

When she upload her new DP with filters. pic.twitter.com/f9NcXZ9SkU — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) September 25, 2019

When an East Delhi guy enters a South Delhi Mall. pic.twitter.com/B7IFqkCxfK — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 25, 2019

After seeing, “Chand sa Roshan chehra baalon ka rang sunehra” lady pic.twitter.com/hBSkBnDDTd — Anime (@naruhina_07) September 25, 2019

When Yami Gautam enters the room.. pic.twitter.com/UzENrsxw9q — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 25, 2019

Me after seeing your love and affection for me. pic.twitter.com/NL7CXAHEwW — Akram 👌🇮🇳 (@akramismm) September 25, 2019

When someone show their teeth after chewing Happydent White pic.twitter.com/xE6jzBNzvq — How dare you Marwadi ? 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) September 25, 2019

*When she’s put fair lovely on her face* pic.twitter.com/hia5vCjw5C — zZz (@disuserr) September 25, 2019

Sacred Games wasn’t the only one to receive a nomination, Netflix India’s film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix were also nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Radhika Apte was nominated in the best performance by an actress category for her performance in a segment of Lust Stories.