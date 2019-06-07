This scene from Mr Bean has desi meme-makers in motion

Toggle Menu
The famous 'Exam' plot of the show, where Atkinson's was seen struggling to take a maths test has now caught the eye of desi meme-makers.

Desi Twitter users are using the scene to use it in situations where people feel cheating or copying is involved.

Twitter users in India have a knack for digging out old scenes from popular cultural and then turning it into a hit fodder for memes. After a series of memes inspired by Bollywood films from the early 2000s, desi users on Twitters seem to have been hooked to Mr Bean now. One look at the micro-blogging site, you would come across a series of tweets featuring a scene from the pilot episode of Rowan Atkinson’s cult comedy show.

The famous ‘Exam’ plot of the show, where Atkinson was seen struggling to take a maths test has now caught the eye of desi meme-makers. As in the show, Mr Bean freaks out as he hadn’t studied calculus and gradually becomes frustrated as he does not know how to complete it. Therefore, he resorts to coping from other student’s work —  and memes are using it in similar instances.

