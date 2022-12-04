This rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on electric guitar will give you goosebumps

If there is one piece of music that inspires respect and pride in all Indians, then it’s the national anthem. Earlier this week, during the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, a unique version of the national anthem had everyone in awe.

Imnainla Jamir, a musician from Nagaland, played Jana Gana Mana on an electric guitar as the audience and dignitaries like Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, and others stood in respect.

Jamir, who is part of Nagaland-based band The Fantastic Company, has since gone viral as her performance during the famed event is being widely circulated online.

On Friday, a video of her performance was shared on Twitter by business magnate Anand Mahindra who wrote, “This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength…”.

This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength… pic.twitter.com/BQ5AD1C71g — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2022

His tweet got over one lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Most incredible piece of guitar I have heard.. didn’t think our national anthem could have been played like this.” Another person said, “This is the coolest Jana Gana Mana that I heard till now!”.

On August 15 this year, the national anthem performed by 12 refugee singers from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Cameroon to mark the occasion of Indian Independence day, had gone viral. The unique performance was composed by two-time Grammy award-winning music artist Ricky Kej.