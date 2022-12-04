scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

This rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on electric guitar will give you goosebumps

The national anthem was performed by Imnainla Jamir, a musician from Nagaland, on the guitar during the ongoing Hornbill festival.

Indian national anthem on electric guitar, national anthem on electric guitar hornbill festival, Nagaland hornbill festival 2022, viral videos Nagaland hornbill festival, Imnainla Jamir plays national anthem on guitar, Viral indian national anthem videos, Indian Express

If there is one piece of music that inspires respect and pride in all Indians, then it’s the national anthem. Earlier this week, during the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, a unique version of the national anthem had everyone in awe.

Imnainla Jamir, a musician from Nagaland, played Jana Gana Mana on an electric guitar as the audience and dignitaries like Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, and others stood in respect.

ALSO READ |Pakistani musician’s rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ wins hearts online. Watch video

Jamir, who is part of Nagaland-based band The Fantastic Company, has since gone viral as her performance during the famed event is being widely circulated online.

On Friday, a video of her performance was shared on Twitter by business magnate Anand Mahindra who wrote, “This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength…”.

His tweet got over one lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Most incredible piece of guitar I have heard.. didn’t think our national anthem could have been played like this.” Another person said, “This is the coolest Jana Gana Mana that I heard till now!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...

On August 15 this year, the national anthem performed by 12 refugee singers from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Cameroon to mark the occasion of Indian Independence day, had gone viral. The unique performance was composed by two-time Grammy award-winning music artist Ricky Kej.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 10:37:23 am
Next Story

After targeting football craze, Kerala Muslim cleric now aims at gender justice campaign

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close