‘This Pushpa was underestimating our teams’: IFS officer’s sarcastic remark on timber smugglers wins the internet

Pushpa: The Rise, one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, has left a deep imprint on the audience with memorable dialogues. The protagonist, Pushpa, rises from a grim background and amasses wealth by smuggling wood. He leads others in the film and also outsmarts the police in the process.

However, a real-life “Pushpa” has failed to do so and Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer in West Bengal, has made a connection with the hit film to inform Twitter users about teak timber smuggling. The officer said that teak timber was being smuggled in a sleeper bus and the vehicle was intercepted on Tuesday at 3:30 am. However, Kaswan did not disclose the location of the incident.

“Imagine a Volvo sleeper bus being used for teak timber smuggling. This Pushpa was underestimating our teams. Good now we have a deluxe bus,” tweeted Kaswan along with photos of the bus and the goods being smuggled.

Good intelligence & timely action at 3:30 AM yesterday night. Imagine a Volvo sleeper bus being used for teak timber smuggling. This Pushpa was underestimating our teams. Good now we have a deluxe bus. pic.twitter.com/9PmUUwLnVD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 6, 2022

Kaswan’s tweet triggered funny reactions and appreciation for forest officers. A user commented, “Mentioning Pushpa is so apt here. Great work as always.” Another wrote, “Even Pushpa was caught in his early career.”

Excellent work done sir. Kudos to you and your team.👍👏👏 Our salutes.😊 — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) July 6, 2022

Now they are planning making of Pushpa 2 leading to further forest mafia. Instead one should make movies like famous kannada actor Rajkumar “Gandhada Gudi-1”, 2 Shivarajkumar who depicts Honest Forest Officer @NimmaShivanna 🙏🙏🙏🙏https://t.co/5Jg0sq0HiN — VG (@GwdVda2022) July 6, 2022

Seriously 😳 all tricks of trade they know.. Teak is Gold wood 🪵 — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) July 6, 2022

Even Pushpa was caught in his early career.🙃 — Ankit (@ankit_k_m) July 7, 2022

Just wanted to confirm, pushpa jhuka ki nahi.? 😭😈🤣🤣🙏 — कृष्णा तिवारी 🇮🇳🚩 (@Psuedoshadow) July 6, 2022