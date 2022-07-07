scorecardresearch
‘This Pushpa was underestimating our teams’: IFS officer’s sarcastic remark on timber smugglers wins the internet

The officer said that teak timber was being smuggled in a sleeper bus and the vehicle was intercepted on Tuesday at 3:30 am.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 4:30:32 pm
timber smuggling, wood smuggling, Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rise, teak timber smuggling, indian expressKaswan's tweet triggered funny reactions and appreciation for forest officers.

Pushpa: The Rise, one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, has left a deep imprint on the audience with memorable dialogues. The protagonist, Pushpa, rises from a grim background and amasses wealth by smuggling wood. He leads others in the film and also outsmarts the police in the process.

However, a real-life “Pushpa” has failed to do so and Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer in West Bengal, has made a connection with the hit film to inform Twitter users about teak timber smuggling. The officer said that teak timber was being smuggled in a sleeper bus and the vehicle was intercepted on Tuesday at 3:30 am. However, Kaswan did not disclose the location of the incident.

“Imagine a Volvo sleeper bus being used for teak timber smuggling. This Pushpa was underestimating our teams. Good now we have a deluxe bus,” tweeted Kaswan along with photos of the bus and the goods being smuggled.

Kaswan’s tweet triggered funny reactions and appreciation for forest officers. A user commented, “Mentioning Pushpa is so apt here. Great work as always.” Another wrote, “Even Pushpa was caught in his early career.”

