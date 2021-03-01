This photo of Rohit Sharma ‘lazing around’ sparks hilarious meme-fest online

Updated: March 1, 2021 12:46:58 pm
The third India vs England Test at the refurbished Motera that ended in just two days has triggered a debate regarding the quality of the pitch. Now, Rohit Sharma shared a photo of himself wondering about the pitch, and his image has triggered a hilarious meme-fest online.
Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared a photograph of him laying on the ground with a caption saying: “Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test.” The match is scheduled to be held at the same venue like the previous game, the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The unusual pose of the star batsman — who earned praise for his performance during the ongoing series — showed him donning an orange t-shirt and sun hat, with his legs folded upwards. The picture quickly caught the attention of many online, including his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who too poked fun and replied: “And you make fun of me for lazing around like this”.
However, it wasn’t his spouse alone who saw humour in his pose, fans too chimed in to have some fun. While some came up with quirky captions to use his image in relatable situations, others photoshopped it in many popular movie scenes. From vada pav stall to world of Lilliputs, check out some of the interesting entries here:
Rohit sharma in the Land of Lilliputs pic.twitter.com/DqPppJZTzc
— HeMan (@royhly_) March 1, 2021
Agle match me 200 run karu ya nehi pic.twitter.com/Clet5dEdKA
— Deba🌌⛼🌠 (@being__anxious) March 1, 2021
History Class is Going on
Whole Class :_ pic.twitter.com/sJRgNkVeD7
— Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@imramdyal) March 1, 2021
Rohit sharma with some Csk players taking vitamin D.. pic.twitter.com/YUffvSuLsa
— नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) March 1, 2021
Didn’t notice, Rohit had a cameo in Tare Zameen Par. pic.twitter.com/grPBp1G4F4
— The Sculpture (@theSculpture_) March 1, 2021
Teacher :- chhuti hone vaali h sb head down kr lo …….
Whole class:- pic.twitter.com/PV4eyxXuqr
— MainKiyaanJi👄(trying to be active)😓 (@shalusterr) March 1, 2021
Me after putting my phone on charge : pic.twitter.com/RR56k06BPf
— HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) March 1, 2021
Ye Virat ka kuch karna padega pic.twitter.com/F9UShVNTA5
— Dr. Gill 3.0 (@ikpsgill1) March 1, 2021
Pogo channel change karke News channel karne se Papa se naaraaz Munna!! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/3UMwIaIf5s
— Three Eyed Raul!!! (@RauLShah3) March 1, 2021
Every dhoni fan like rohit was watching him sleeping peacefully on that day️ pic.twitter.com/BsSFlDUnPV
— sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) March 1, 2021
*Principal Malhotra talking to Ms. Briganza on the bed* (KKHH) pic.twitter.com/t0TMpQxfIq
— D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) February 28, 2021
ud gaya re Bairi hawa ke jhonke se 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EhHTdma0oj
— Laplace😷 (@illogical_7) February 28, 2021
outside a stall, rohit spotted eagerly waiting for his vadapav pic.twitter.com/thxJkn9vsV
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 28, 2021
