This photo of Rohit Sharma ‘lazing around’ sparks hilarious meme-fest online

Monday, March 01, 2021
The unusual pose of the star batsman -- who earned praise for his performance during the ongoing series -- showed him donning an orange t-shirt and sun hat, with his legs folded upwards.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2021 12:46:58 pm
rohit sharma, rohit sharma memes, rohit sharma laying on the ground memes, rohit sharma photoshop challenge, viral news, ind vs eng, ind vs eng 4th test, sports news, cricket news, indian expressCricket fans have been photoshopping his image on various situations -- from movie scenes to vada pav stall.

The third India vs England Test at the refurbished Motera that ended in just two days has triggered a debate regarding the quality of the pitch. Now, Rohit Sharma shared a photo of himself wondering about the pitch, and his image has triggered a hilarious meme-fest online.

Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared a photograph of him laying on the ground with a caption saying: “Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test.” The match is scheduled to be held at the same venue like the previous game, the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The unusual pose of the star batsman — who earned praise for his performance during the ongoing series — showed him donning an orange t-shirt and sun hat, with his legs folded upwards. The picture quickly caught the attention of many online, including his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who too poked fun and replied: “And you make fun of me for lazing around like this”.

However, it wasn’t his spouse alone who saw humour in his pose, fans too chimed in to have some fun. While some came up with quirky captions to use his image in relatable situations, others photoshopped it in many popular movie scenes. From vada pav stall to world of Lilliputs, check out some of the interesting entries here:

