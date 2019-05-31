A picture from the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and the ministers is now a meme

Toggle Menu
One particular moment from the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi caught the eye of people on social media and it's now a popular meme.

As PM Modi and his cabinet ministers craned their neck to look at another minister taking an oath, the moment was caught on camera and triggered many memes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi garnered attention from across the world. It had a star-studded guest list that included head of states of different countries, and many eminent personalities from sports and film industry. But one particular moment from the ceremony caught the eye of people on social media and it’s now a popular meme.

As the newly elected ministers were sworn in on Thursday, the leaders on stage were caught looking at the other side of the dais to watch someone taking the oath. The photo features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari seated in the front row, while others can also be seen in the second row.

The reaction of the cabinet ministers intrigued many on Twitter and it was used to talk about situations where you become the centre of attention. From wanting an extra paper in exam hall to a guy talking to a girl during wedding — people found the image could represent multiple scenarios.

Sample these.

