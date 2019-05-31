A picture from the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and the ministers is now a meme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi garnered attention from across the world. It had a star-studded guest list that included head of states of different countries, and many eminent personalities from sports and film industry. But one particular moment from the ceremony caught the eye of people on social media and it’s now a popular meme.

As the newly elected ministers were sworn in on Thursday, the leaders on stage were caught looking at the other side of the dais to watch someone taking the oath. The photo features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari seated in the front row, while others can also be seen in the second row.

The reaction of the cabinet ministers intrigued many on Twitter and it was used to talk about situations where you become the centre of attention. From wanting an extra paper in exam hall to a guy talking to a girl during wedding — people found the image could represent multiple scenarios.

Sample these.

CS guy when a mechanical guy roaming around with a girl pic.twitter.com/9zojCSOgUq — Modern Baba (@baba_modern) May 31, 2019

* in exam Hall*

Me: *asks for extra sheet* Everyone: pic.twitter.com/2y7fwahWOa — Anime (@naruhina_07) May 31, 2019

My friends when I talked to a stranger girl in a party pic.twitter.com/2eUGXcNAGb — Jaise_taise (@Jaise_Taise) May 31, 2019

Jab class ka ek bacha sir k hatho buri tarah se pit jaye. Reaction of whole class : pic.twitter.com/byweTTh12h — aftab🇮🇳 (@biryani_babu) May 31, 2019

Relatives at wedding when they see unmarried guy talking to a girl. pic.twitter.com/DamDAvK96J — chikoo 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@tweeterrant) May 31, 2019

*Dulhan ki entry with background music “Din shagna da chadheya

Aao sakhiyon ni vehra sajeya” * All the rishtedaar Nibbas : pic.twitter.com/g1nLVRLe6b — Memeकाpattaकड़वाhai (@Swap_nil_09) May 31, 2019

During weddings, When bride and groom enter ,Bade Bujurg sitting on the chairs be like : pic.twitter.com/RVgqjYITg9 — Savage_नारी😼 (@atram_shatram) May 31, 2019

When you’re in between a lecture lekin khidki ke bahar kisi ki ladai ho rhi hai.. pic.twitter.com/Drq609oTkW — grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) May 31, 2019

*School function* *Students talking to each other* Teachers: pic.twitter.com/THAfOzgIgQ — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 30, 2019

*When guys are asked to pose cool for a pic*

“Chlo sare photo k liye achha sa pose do” pic.twitter.com/1fdr1hxndH — Kashish (@Kashish_267) May 30, 2019

When welcome drinks arrive at wedding 🍷🍹🍸. pic.twitter.com/KKvWKeRjfP — कटाक्ष वाला 👽 (@Alkit_Patel) May 31, 2019